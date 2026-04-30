Recent Release, "The Mysterious Forest by the Sea," from Page Publishing Author Michael Hackett, is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy's Incredible Journey
Point Pleaseant, NJ, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Hackett has completed a new book, "The Mysterious Forest by the Sea" — when Reign visits his grandparents at their beach cottage, he wanders into a mysterious forest by the sea and discovers a magical tree that sparks his musical dreams. The author's own grandson Reign inspired this heartwarming story.
As a proud father and grandfather, Michael Hackett never considered himself a writer until the day his grandson was born. The story of "The Mysterious Forest by the Sea" simply flowed from him, as if he was already destined to bring this imaginative tale to life.
"The Mysterious Forest by the Sea" by Michael Hackett takes readers on an uplifting adventure filled with wonder and discovery. As Reign explores the secrets of the forest, he unlocks his own creative potential and learns valuable lessons about pursuing his passions. This delightful book will captivate young readers and inspire them to embrace their dreams.
"This story just came to me one morning as I was drinking my coffee," said author Michael Hackett. "It's like I was already programmed to write it, and I couldn't stop until the end."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Hackett's charming work will delight young readers and their families. This gentle, heartwarming tale encourages children to explore their curiosity and follow their bliss.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Mysterious Forest by the Sea" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a proud father and grandfather, Michael Hackett never considered himself a writer until the day his grandson was born. The story of "The Mysterious Forest by the Sea" simply flowed from him, as if he was already destined to bring this imaginative tale to life.
"The Mysterious Forest by the Sea" by Michael Hackett takes readers on an uplifting adventure filled with wonder and discovery. As Reign explores the secrets of the forest, he unlocks his own creative potential and learns valuable lessons about pursuing his passions. This delightful book will captivate young readers and inspire them to embrace their dreams.
"This story just came to me one morning as I was drinking my coffee," said author Michael Hackett. "It's like I was already programmed to write it, and I couldn't stop until the end."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Hackett's charming work will delight young readers and their families. This gentle, heartwarming tale encourages children to explore their curiosity and follow their bliss.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Mysterious Forest by the Sea" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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