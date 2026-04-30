Recent Release, "Holy Spirit University," from Covenant Books Author Jimmy Bankole, is a Captivating Exploration of the Profound Truths of the Christian Faith
East Point, GA, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Bankole has completed a new book, "Holy Spirit University: Doctorate” — a compelling sequel that delves deeper into the spiritual wisdom and insights shared in his previous works. This latest volume promises to further equip and empower readers, guiding them to overcome life's obstacles through a richer understanding of the Holy Scriptures.
Bankole's inspiring personal journey has been shaped by a lifelong devotion to Christ and a close walk with the Holy Spirit. This shines through in his thoughtful, faith-filled writing, which draws upon his own experiences to offer enlightening perspectives on the Christian life.
"Holy Spirit University" by Jimmy Bankole tackles vital themes of salvation, freedom, and victorious living. Readers will discover practical wisdom for navigating life's challenges and claiming the abundant, glorious existence that God intends for His people.
Said author Jimmy Bankole, "It is my sincere hope that this book will educate, equip, and empower readers to live the transformed, Spirit-filled life that Christ has called us to."
Published by Covenant Books, Jimmy Bankole's insightful work provides a comprehensive, spiritually rich exploration of the Christian faith. This moving volume is a must-read for all seeking to deepen their relationship with the Holy Spirit and live out their divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Holy Spirit University" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Bankole's inspiring personal journey has been shaped by a lifelong devotion to Christ and a close walk with the Holy Spirit. This shines through in his thoughtful, faith-filled writing, which draws upon his own experiences to offer enlightening perspectives on the Christian life.
"Holy Spirit University" by Jimmy Bankole tackles vital themes of salvation, freedom, and victorious living. Readers will discover practical wisdom for navigating life's challenges and claiming the abundant, glorious existence that God intends for His people.
Said author Jimmy Bankole, "It is my sincere hope that this book will educate, equip, and empower readers to live the transformed, Spirit-filled life that Christ has called us to."
Published by Covenant Books, Jimmy Bankole's insightful work provides a comprehensive, spiritually rich exploration of the Christian faith. This moving volume is a must-read for all seeking to deepen their relationship with the Holy Spirit and live out their divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Holy Spirit University" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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