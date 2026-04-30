Recent Release, "Tales from the Corps of Discovery," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Richard Hennings, Brings America's Greatest Adventure to Life
Charlotte, MI, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Hennings has completed a new book, "Tales from the Corps of Discovery": 1803-1806: A Collection of Short Stories From One of America's Greatest Adventures The Lewis and Clark Expedition. This enthralling work transports readers back in time to follow the brave members of the Corps of Discovery as they forged a path through rough and difficult country, blazing the trail for future mountain men, wagon trains, and families seeking new lands.
As an acclaimed historian, Hennings weaves his deep knowledge and passion for this pivotal chapter in American history throughout the narrative. His insightful, reflective style offers readers a chance to intimately experience the happiness, struggles, and tragedies that the expedition encountered.
"Tales from the Corps of Discovery" by Richard Hennings is a gripping, spiritually rich exploration of the legacy of Lewis and Clark. Readers will be mesmerized by vivid descriptions of the stunning landscapes, inspired by the expedition's unwavering determination, and moved by the profound impact their journey had on the course of a nation.
"Writing 'Tales from the Corps of Discovery' allowed me to share my lifelong fascination with this remarkable chapter of American history," said author Richard Hennings. "I hope these stories will captivate readers and inspire them to learn more about the extraordinary men and women who braved the unknown to expand the frontiers of our young country."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Hennings's enlightening work provides practical insights and historical context that will leave a lasting impression on readers. "Tales from the Corps of Discovery" is a must-read for anyone interested in the remarkable Lewis and Clark Expedition.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Tales from the Corps of Discovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As an acclaimed historian, Hennings weaves his deep knowledge and passion for this pivotal chapter in American history throughout the narrative. His insightful, reflective style offers readers a chance to intimately experience the happiness, struggles, and tragedies that the expedition encountered.
"Tales from the Corps of Discovery" by Richard Hennings is a gripping, spiritually rich exploration of the legacy of Lewis and Clark. Readers will be mesmerized by vivid descriptions of the stunning landscapes, inspired by the expedition's unwavering determination, and moved by the profound impact their journey had on the course of a nation.
"Writing 'Tales from the Corps of Discovery' allowed me to share my lifelong fascination with this remarkable chapter of American history," said author Richard Hennings. "I hope these stories will captivate readers and inspire them to learn more about the extraordinary men and women who braved the unknown to expand the frontiers of our young country."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Hennings's enlightening work provides practical insights and historical context that will leave a lasting impression on readers. "Tales from the Corps of Discovery" is a must-read for anyone interested in the remarkable Lewis and Clark Expedition.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Tales from the Corps of Discovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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