Recent Release, "The Wild Animals Were in Town," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Karyl Sutherland, Celebrates the Gentle Nature of Beloved Woodland Creatures
La Junta, CO, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karyl Sutherland has completed a new book, "The Wild Animals Were in Town" — a heartwarming story about several wild animals who unexpectedly gather in a busy downtown area. Despite their unorthodox setting, the animals remain calm and well-behaved, seeking only to explore their new surroundings. Sutherland's delightful narrative invites young readers to join the gentle creatures on their urban adventure.
Karyl Sutherland is an experienced educator who has spent decades inspiring young minds. Now retired, she continues to nurture children's love of reading through tutoring and her work at a secondhand store. Sutherland's sweet, uplifting stories reflect her deep appreciation for the natural world and the importance of kindness.
"The Wild Animals Were in Town" by Karyl Sutherland is a spiritually rich tale that encourages readers to approach the unfamiliar with open-mindedness and empathy. Through their thoughtful interactions, the wild animals teach valuable lessons about respecting diversity and finding common ground, even in unexpected places.
"As an educator, I've always been passionate about helping children develop curiosity, compassion, and a reverence for the natural world," said author Karyl Sutherland. "I hope this story will spark those qualities in young readers, inspiring them to embrace the wonder all around them."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karyl Sutherland's gentle work offers a heartwarming escape for families. Her captivating narrative will delight young readers while imparting meaningful lessons about kindness and acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Wild Animals Were in Town" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Karyl Sutherland is an experienced educator who has spent decades inspiring young minds. Now retired, she continues to nurture children's love of reading through tutoring and her work at a secondhand store. Sutherland's sweet, uplifting stories reflect her deep appreciation for the natural world and the importance of kindness.
"The Wild Animals Were in Town" by Karyl Sutherland is a spiritually rich tale that encourages readers to approach the unfamiliar with open-mindedness and empathy. Through their thoughtful interactions, the wild animals teach valuable lessons about respecting diversity and finding common ground, even in unexpected places.
"As an educator, I've always been passionate about helping children develop curiosity, compassion, and a reverence for the natural world," said author Karyl Sutherland. "I hope this story will spark those qualities in young readers, inspiring them to embrace the wonder all around them."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karyl Sutherland's gentle work offers a heartwarming escape for families. Her captivating narrative will delight young readers while imparting meaningful lessons about kindness and acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Wild Animals Were in Town" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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