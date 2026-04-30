Author Maryanne E. Halverson’s New Book, "Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers," is a Charming Tale That Continues the Adventures of a Friendly Chipmunk Named James
Recent release “Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maryanne E. Halverson is a riveting story that centers around a chipmunk named James, who returns for a brand new adventure. In this entry, James has a terrifying encounter with a Norwegian Forest cat, but must learn the important lesson that things are not always what they seem.
Verona, WI, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maryanne E. Halverson has completed her new book, “Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers”: a riveting story that follows a chipmunk named James whose initially scary encounter with a Norwegian Forest cat turns out to be something so much more.
The author writes, “As his sight became clearer, he shook his head in disbelief. ‘Am I dreaming?’ James questioned, moving his lips slowly. ‘I better pinch myself to be sure. Ouch! That smarts, so no, it’s not a dream.’ The motionless giant-size furry object created a blue shadow against the baby blue sky and chirped. ‘Eeeek! It’s a nightmare!’ screamed James as he tried to flee but lost his footing and began to fall backward through the air. In one fell swoop, a large silver-gray furry paw scooped James up with cunning precision and uncanny accuracy. In the blink of an eye, he was in the tight grip of a Norwegian Forest cat.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maryanne E. Halverson’s engaging tale is the second book in the “Hungry James and Pops Too!” series, inviting readers to follow along as James continues to journey and inspire others by helping them to see how things are not always what they seem. With captivating illustrations by the author and her granddaughter, Ava James Qualizza, “Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The author writes, “As his sight became clearer, he shook his head in disbelief. ‘Am I dreaming?’ James questioned, moving his lips slowly. ‘I better pinch myself to be sure. Ouch! That smarts, so no, it’s not a dream.’ The motionless giant-size furry object created a blue shadow against the baby blue sky and chirped. ‘Eeeek! It’s a nightmare!’ screamed James as he tried to flee but lost his footing and began to fall backward through the air. In one fell swoop, a large silver-gray furry paw scooped James up with cunning precision and uncanny accuracy. In the blink of an eye, he was in the tight grip of a Norwegian Forest cat.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maryanne E. Halverson’s engaging tale is the second book in the “Hungry James and Pops Too!” series, inviting readers to follow along as James continues to journey and inspire others by helping them to see how things are not always what they seem. With captivating illustrations by the author and her granddaughter, Ava James Qualizza, “Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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