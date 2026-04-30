Author Maryanne E. Halverson’s New Book, "Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers," is a Charming Tale That Continues the Adventures of a Friendly Chipmunk Named James

Recent release “Hungry James and Pops Too!: Curious Capers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maryanne E. Halverson is a riveting story that centers around a chipmunk named James, who returns for a brand new adventure. In this entry, James has a terrifying encounter with a Norwegian Forest cat, but must learn the important lesson that things are not always what they seem.