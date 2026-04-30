Recent Release, "Orphan Road: A journey of tragedy and hope," from Fulton Books Author Judy Lundquist Explores the Compelling Story of a Woman's Journey of Self-Discovery
Shawnee, KS, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Judy Lundquist has completed a new book, "Orphan Road: A journey of tragedy and hope" — a captivating tale of a fifty-one-year-old woman named Julie Summers who, after losing her job, decides to find more meaning in her life by working at a remote orphanage in South America. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when the village is raided by a ruthless drug cartel, and she finds herself at the center of a terrifying ordeal.
The author's compelling narrative weaves in her personal background, as Judy Lundquist herself is a hopeless romantic who decided to try her hand at writing a romance/adventure novel. Her passion for storytelling shines through in the emotional depth and dramatic tension of "Orphan Road."
"Orphan Road: A journey of tragedy and hope" by Judy Lundquist is a poignant exploration of the human spirit, as Julie grapples with guilt, grief, and the search for purpose. Readers will be captivated by this suspenseful and spiritually rich tale that examines the transformative power of compassion and the resilience of the human heart.
"As I poured my heart into this story, I hoped to create a work that would inspire readers and touch their souls," said author Judy Lundquist.
Published by Fulton Books, Judy Lundquist's insightful work offers readers a deeply personal and uplifting narrative. This thought-provoking novel promises to linger with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Orphan Road: A journey of tragedy and hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's compelling narrative weaves in her personal background, as Judy Lundquist herself is a hopeless romantic who decided to try her hand at writing a romance/adventure novel. Her passion for storytelling shines through in the emotional depth and dramatic tension of "Orphan Road."
"Orphan Road: A journey of tragedy and hope" by Judy Lundquist is a poignant exploration of the human spirit, as Julie grapples with guilt, grief, and the search for purpose. Readers will be captivated by this suspenseful and spiritually rich tale that examines the transformative power of compassion and the resilience of the human heart.
"As I poured my heart into this story, I hoped to create a work that would inspire readers and touch their souls," said author Judy Lundquist.
Published by Fulton Books, Judy Lundquist's insightful work offers readers a deeply personal and uplifting narrative. This thought-provoking novel promises to linger with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Orphan Road: A journey of tragedy and hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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