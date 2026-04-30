Recent Release, "Sicilian With A French Accent: Deliciously Simple Cuisine," from Fulton Books Author Linda Cascio McNamara, Blends Culinary Traditions with Memoir
East Amherst, NY, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Cascio McNamara has completed a new book, "Sicilian With A French Accent: Deliciously Simple Cuisine" — an homage to the author's mother while celebrating the cuisines of two cultures. It highlights the simple elegance of preparing food with wholesome ingredients and an abundance of love.
Cataloging her late mother's gastronomic treasure-trove of family recipes became the impetus to create this volume, an homage to the beloved woman whose voice still echoes in her mind. Beyond her distinguished teaching career, Linda's experience includes practice as a Holistic Wellness Consultant, work as a certified Event Planner, and decades as a West Highland White Terrier "Mom".
"Sicilian With A French Accent: Deliciously Simple Cuisine" by Linda Cascio McNamara invites readers to enjoy the family anecdotes, culinary tips, and personal insights honed from the author's nuanced background, skills, and experience. It is an appropriate volume for cooks at every level of expertise, and a faithful and growing audience of food aficionados will discover cherished traditions and new flavors.
Author Linda Cascio McNamara shares, "For me, the sharing of food represents love in every culture. No matter who does the cooking or what is prepared, we connect, celebrate, and come together at the table."
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Cascio McNamara's stirring work celebrates the simple elegance of Sicilian and French cuisine. The proceeds of sales of her books are donated charitably in her mom's memory.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Sicilian With A French Accent: Deliciously Simple Cuisine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Cataloging her late mother's gastronomic treasure-trove of family recipes became the impetus to create this volume, an homage to the beloved woman whose voice still echoes in her mind. Beyond her distinguished teaching career, Linda's experience includes practice as a Holistic Wellness Consultant, work as a certified Event Planner, and decades as a West Highland White Terrier "Mom".
"Sicilian With A French Accent: Deliciously Simple Cuisine" by Linda Cascio McNamara invites readers to enjoy the family anecdotes, culinary tips, and personal insights honed from the author's nuanced background, skills, and experience. It is an appropriate volume for cooks at every level of expertise, and a faithful and growing audience of food aficionados will discover cherished traditions and new flavors.
Author Linda Cascio McNamara shares, "For me, the sharing of food represents love in every culture. No matter who does the cooking or what is prepared, we connect, celebrate, and come together at the table."
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Cascio McNamara's stirring work celebrates the simple elegance of Sicilian and French cuisine. The proceeds of sales of her books are donated charitably in her mom's memory.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Sicilian With A French Accent: Deliciously Simple Cuisine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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