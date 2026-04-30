Angel Leavell-Newsom’s Newly Released "Bible Stories of Jesus" is a Collection of Faith-Centered Stories That Highlight the Power of Christ’s Life and Resurrection
“Bible Stories of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angel Leavell-Newsom is an uplifting work that shares inspiring narratives centered on faith, friendship, and the transformative message of Jesus Christ.
Lancaster, CA, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Bible Stories of Jesus”: an inspiring collection of stories centered on faith, perseverance, and the life-changing message of Christ. “Bible Stories of Jesus” is the creation of published author, Angel Leavell-Newsom, a wife and mother of three adult children who was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and now lives in Lancaster, California. After transferring within the Veterans Administration in 1992, she moved to Los Angeles and served for thirty years in various roles at VA hospitals and outpatient clinics. Now retired, Angel spends her time writing Christian Bible stories for books and stage plays, inspired by the visions and guidance she believes God has given her. Through her writing, she hopes to inspire others to trust God’s purpose for their lives and to experience hope, faith, and the love of Jesus Christ.
Leavell-Newsom shares, “These stories are about two powerful accounts of Jesus Christ—His birth, healing ministry, death, and resurrection.
The first story uncovers how God used Candice Thomas to help Lisa Gordon, her best friend, find the true meaning of Christmas, and in turn, her immediate family was enlightened. The second story encompasses the life of a tenacious teenage boy named Isaiah Nelson. Isaiah went from being homeschooled with no social life to connecting with a special friend, Daniel Moore. Daniel introduced Isaiah to his uncle Charlie Stevenson, who opened a whole new world for him. The connection with Uncle Charlie allowed Isaiah to blossom into a positive social athlete and, most importantly, Christian young man. Isaiah continued to have faith and trust in God for his accomplishments, especially his athletic skills. From a young child to his teen years, Isaiah continued to pray every day and never lost faith. Isaiah met two friends who were caring and supportive of the talent God gave him. His journey was very impressive, and his mentor, Uncle Charlie, encouraged and supported Isaiah’s dream of becoming a basketball player since he was a child.
As his journey continued, Isaiah was an encouragement to friends in high school and college. For example, Isaiah inspired his friend, Jaden Carlton, to trust Jesus with healing his mother from a serious illness. Uncle Charlie was also a deacon and Sunday school teacher who taught Bible study lessons about Jesus’s healing power.
Both stories are meant to encourage, inspire, and reach people to look for hope and have faith in our Savior by trusting Him always with their daily lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angel Leavell-Newsom’s new book offers readers uplifting narratives that reflect the enduring message of Christ’s love, healing power, and the importance of trusting God through every stage of life.
Consumers can purchase “Bible Stories of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bible Stories of Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Leavell-Newsom shares, “These stories are about two powerful accounts of Jesus Christ—His birth, healing ministry, death, and resurrection.
The first story uncovers how God used Candice Thomas to help Lisa Gordon, her best friend, find the true meaning of Christmas, and in turn, her immediate family was enlightened. The second story encompasses the life of a tenacious teenage boy named Isaiah Nelson. Isaiah went from being homeschooled with no social life to connecting with a special friend, Daniel Moore. Daniel introduced Isaiah to his uncle Charlie Stevenson, who opened a whole new world for him. The connection with Uncle Charlie allowed Isaiah to blossom into a positive social athlete and, most importantly, Christian young man. Isaiah continued to have faith and trust in God for his accomplishments, especially his athletic skills. From a young child to his teen years, Isaiah continued to pray every day and never lost faith. Isaiah met two friends who were caring and supportive of the talent God gave him. His journey was very impressive, and his mentor, Uncle Charlie, encouraged and supported Isaiah’s dream of becoming a basketball player since he was a child.
As his journey continued, Isaiah was an encouragement to friends in high school and college. For example, Isaiah inspired his friend, Jaden Carlton, to trust Jesus with healing his mother from a serious illness. Uncle Charlie was also a deacon and Sunday school teacher who taught Bible study lessons about Jesus’s healing power.
Both stories are meant to encourage, inspire, and reach people to look for hope and have faith in our Savior by trusting Him always with their daily lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angel Leavell-Newsom’s new book offers readers uplifting narratives that reflect the enduring message of Christ’s love, healing power, and the importance of trusting God through every stage of life.
Consumers can purchase “Bible Stories of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bible Stories of Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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