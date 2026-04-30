Recent Release "Married To God" from Hawes & Jenkins Author Myah Olstad is a Captivating Spiritual Guide That Explores the Importance of a Personal Relationship with God
Moorehead City, NC, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Myah Olstad has completed a new book, "Married To God": a compelling exploration of the essential Christian concept of having a deeper connection with the divine. Raised in a Christian household, the author experienced a profound awakening to God's majesty as a teenager. Now serving as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, Olstad weaves her personal experiences into a narrative that encourages readers to reflect on and strengthen their relationship with the Heavenly Father.
"Married To God" by Myah Olstad is a thought-provoking examination of the themes of faith, devotion, and divine love. What readers will discover is a stirring call to action - to prioritize their relationship with God and let that intimate connection overflow into all areas of life.
"As Christians, we can sometimes take for granted the importance of cultivating a personal relationship with our Heavenly Father," says Olstad. "This book is my invitation for readers to dive deeper, to see God not just as a figure of faith, but as a loving parent who longs to know us intimately."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Myah Olstad's insightful work provides practical guidance for strengthening one's bond with the divine. This impactful book has the power to inspire readers on a profound spiritual journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Married To God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
"Married To God" by Myah Olstad is a thought-provoking examination of the themes of faith, devotion, and divine love. What readers will discover is a stirring call to action - to prioritize their relationship with God and let that intimate connection overflow into all areas of life.
"As Christians, we can sometimes take for granted the importance of cultivating a personal relationship with our Heavenly Father," says Olstad. "This book is my invitation for readers to dive deeper, to see God not just as a figure of faith, but as a loving parent who longs to know us intimately."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Myah Olstad's insightful work provides practical guidance for strengthening one's bond with the divine. This impactful book has the power to inspire readers on a profound spiritual journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Married To God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories