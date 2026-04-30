"It Lit A Fire," by Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D., to Launch April 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

Leadership and inclusion strategist Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D. will release his first book "It Lit A Fire" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-219-0, 979-8-88797-221-3, 979-8-88797-223-7) on Thursday, April 30, 2026.