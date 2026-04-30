"It Lit A Fire," by Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D., to Launch April 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Leadership and inclusion strategist Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D. will release his first book "It Lit A Fire" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-219-0, 979-8-88797-221-3, 979-8-88797-223-7) on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Hartford, CT, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- If something inside keeps whispering this matters–do something, this book is for you.
"It Lit A Fire" is a companion for anyone who feels a call to do more—whether your flame is already blazing or just beginning to flicker. Through story-rich chapters, honest reflection, and practical prompts, it helps you nurture that spark, align your values with purpose, and create transformative change that lasts.
At the heart of the book is the Firestarter Model, centered on Pull, Passion, and Courage—the three forces that power every Impact Journey.
Drawing on more than twenty years of work partnering with changemakers in nonprofits, universities, global companies, and the entertainment industry, Tom Bourdon reveals how these forces show up again and again in real lives—and how to activate them in your life and leadership.
As you read, you’ll explore three foundational phases—Emerging, Ongoing, and Sustained—and see how smaller micro-moments compound into larger macro-movements of change. Along the way, you’ll meet everyday Firestarters as well as iconic public figures from sports, publishing, fashion, and entertainment who share their firsthand stories alongside the author’s personal reflections as a leader and coach. Each chapter closes with reflection prompts to help you gain clarity, build momentum, and move from intention to action.
This isn’t a book about perfect plans or polishing yourself into the "ideal" change agent. It’s an invitation to honor your inner fire, follow your voice, and choose courage in a way that’s sustainable and aligned with your own impact journey. It Lit a Fire will leave you inspired, equipped, and ready to strike the match—to let your inner spark ignite a change reAction.
Get your copy of It Lit a Fire: Let Your Inner Spark Ignite a Change reAction at your favorite place to buy books (or directly from the author here: https://thenextlevelimpact.com/buy-book).
Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D. is a leadership and inclusion strategist dedicated to helping individuals and organizations create meaningful change in the world.
A sought-after trainer, coach, and facilitator, he has served as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader at Staples and BigCommerce, ran Greater Boston PFLAG as well as LGBTQ Centers at UCLA and Tufts University, and partnered with numerous organizations including Google, Microsoft, and Hasbro to strengthen inclusive leadership and drive organizational impact.
Known for his authentic energy and thought-provoking approach, Tom is a frequent keynote speaker and moderator on leadership, inclusion, and purpose-driven change. He lives in Massachusetts with his husband and their two children.
You can learn more about Tom and his book at ItLitAFire.com.
Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026, 210 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$22.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-215-2
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-221-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-223-7
"It Lit A Fire" is a companion for anyone who feels a call to do more—whether your flame is already blazing or just beginning to flicker. Through story-rich chapters, honest reflection, and practical prompts, it helps you nurture that spark, align your values with purpose, and create transformative change that lasts.
At the heart of the book is the Firestarter Model, centered on Pull, Passion, and Courage—the three forces that power every Impact Journey.
Drawing on more than twenty years of work partnering with changemakers in nonprofits, universities, global companies, and the entertainment industry, Tom Bourdon reveals how these forces show up again and again in real lives—and how to activate them in your life and leadership.
As you read, you’ll explore three foundational phases—Emerging, Ongoing, and Sustained—and see how smaller micro-moments compound into larger macro-movements of change. Along the way, you’ll meet everyday Firestarters as well as iconic public figures from sports, publishing, fashion, and entertainment who share their firsthand stories alongside the author’s personal reflections as a leader and coach. Each chapter closes with reflection prompts to help you gain clarity, build momentum, and move from intention to action.
This isn’t a book about perfect plans or polishing yourself into the "ideal" change agent. It’s an invitation to honor your inner fire, follow your voice, and choose courage in a way that’s sustainable and aligned with your own impact journey. It Lit a Fire will leave you inspired, equipped, and ready to strike the match—to let your inner spark ignite a change reAction.
Get your copy of It Lit a Fire: Let Your Inner Spark Ignite a Change reAction at your favorite place to buy books (or directly from the author here: https://thenextlevelimpact.com/buy-book).
Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D. is a leadership and inclusion strategist dedicated to helping individuals and organizations create meaningful change in the world.
A sought-after trainer, coach, and facilitator, he has served as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader at Staples and BigCommerce, ran Greater Boston PFLAG as well as LGBTQ Centers at UCLA and Tufts University, and partnered with numerous organizations including Google, Microsoft, and Hasbro to strengthen inclusive leadership and drive organizational impact.
Known for his authentic energy and thought-provoking approach, Tom is a frequent keynote speaker and moderator on leadership, inclusion, and purpose-driven change. He lives in Massachusetts with his husband and their two children.
You can learn more about Tom and his book at ItLitAFire.com.
Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026, 210 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$22.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-215-2
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-221-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-223-7
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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