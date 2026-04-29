HealthCareerU Launches New Website to Expand Allied Healthcare Training Access
HealthCareerU has launched a new website as part of its transition from PhlebotomyU, offering a more modern, user-friendly experience with improved student resources, clearer program pathways, and expanded access to allied healthcare training.
San Diego, CA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HealthCareerU has officially launched its new website, marking a significant step in expanding access to allied healthcare training and improving the overall student experience.
The new platform, introduced as part of the institution’s transition from PhlebotomyU to HealthCareerU, offers a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for prospective and current students. Designed with accessibility and career navigation in mind, the updated website provides enhanced resources, clearer program pathways, and improved tools to support students at every stage of their healthcare education journey.
HealthCareerU, formerly known as PhlebotomyU, continues to operate under Health Services Academy and remains committed to delivering high-quality, career-focused training programs. The website launch reflects the institution’s broader expansion into multiple areas of allied healthcare education.
“Our new website is designed to make it easier for students to explore career opportunities and take the next step toward a future in healthcare,” said Preston "Cinco" Plumb, President & CEO at Health Services Academy. “This is an important part of our evolution as HealthCareerU, as we continue to grow beyond a single program focus into a comprehensive training provider.”
Key enhancements of the new website include:
1) Simplified navigation for program discovery
2) Expanded information on healthcare career pathways
3) Improved access to enrollment resources and student support
4) Mobile-friendly design for on-the-go access
The website launch is part of a broader 12-month transition to HealthCareerU, ensuring a seamless experience for students, graduates, and partners while aligning the institution’s digital presence with its expanded mission.
With a growing portfolio of programs and a renewed focus on workforce development, HealthCareerU aims to make healthcare training more accessible, transparent, and aligned with industry demand across California and beyond.
For more information, visit their website.
The new platform, introduced as part of the institution’s transition from PhlebotomyU to HealthCareerU, offers a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for prospective and current students. Designed with accessibility and career navigation in mind, the updated website provides enhanced resources, clearer program pathways, and improved tools to support students at every stage of their healthcare education journey.
HealthCareerU, formerly known as PhlebotomyU, continues to operate under Health Services Academy and remains committed to delivering high-quality, career-focused training programs. The website launch reflects the institution’s broader expansion into multiple areas of allied healthcare education.
“Our new website is designed to make it easier for students to explore career opportunities and take the next step toward a future in healthcare,” said Preston "Cinco" Plumb, President & CEO at Health Services Academy. “This is an important part of our evolution as HealthCareerU, as we continue to grow beyond a single program focus into a comprehensive training provider.”
Key enhancements of the new website include:
1) Simplified navigation for program discovery
2) Expanded information on healthcare career pathways
3) Improved access to enrollment resources and student support
4) Mobile-friendly design for on-the-go access
The website launch is part of a broader 12-month transition to HealthCareerU, ensuring a seamless experience for students, graduates, and partners while aligning the institution’s digital presence with its expanded mission.
With a growing portfolio of programs and a renewed focus on workforce development, HealthCareerU aims to make healthcare training more accessible, transparent, and aligned with industry demand across California and beyond.
For more information, visit their website.
Contact
HealthCareerUContact
Preston "Cinco" Plumb
(619) 294-2192
https://healthcareeru.com
Preston "Cinco" Plumb
(619) 294-2192
https://healthcareeru.com
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