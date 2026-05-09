ZionSphere Launches Multi-Platform Virtual Reality Faith Experience Built from Rocky Mount, NC
Arriving Summer 2026, the platform transforms biblical stories into immersive, interactive experiences for a generation raised on digital media.
Rocky Mount, NC, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ZionSphere, a virtual reality faith experience platform built to immerse users in Scripture through interactive storytelling, today announced its upcoming Summer 2026 public launch across VR headsets, Web, iOS, and Android.
The platform — coming to VR headsets, Web, iOS, and Android — features 13 biblical story experiences designed for youth ages 6–17, with immersive, narrative-driven encounters built to deepen Scripture engagement for a generation raised on interactive media.
ZionSphere's launch title, Jonah & The Whale, will place users inside a first-person VR experience set within one of the Bible's most gripping narratives. Players will navigate the belly of the whale, discover fragments of Jonah's prayer, and participate in an act of repentance that restores light and triggers deliverance. It is the first of many planned experiences across the full arc of Scripture.
"The question we set out to answer was simple," said Starkey Roberson, Founder & CEO of ZionSphere. "What if youth didn't just hear biblical stories — what if they lived them? What if encountering Scripture wasn't passive, but participatory? That's what ZionSphere is built to do."
Built in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere is the product of years of serious multi-platform development, with proprietary infrastructure spanning a custom VR engine, native mobile applications, and a purpose-built content management system. The platform will feature 37 spiritual milestone badges and a progression system designed to encourage consistent, deepening engagement with biblical content over time.
The platform is built for church youth programs, Christian schools, homeschool families, and individual faith households. A Founding Church Partner Program launching this summer will give a limited cohort of churches early access for their youth groups ahead of the broader public release.
ZionSphere is actively seeking mission-aligned donors and ministry partners who share its vision ahead of the Summer 2026 launch. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the platform's growth and its Open Doors Program — which provides sponsored access to underserved youth groups — can visit www.zionsphere.world/support.
For partnership and press inquiries, contact partners@zionsphere.world or call 1-252-888-5106.
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born not from a business plan, but from obedience. Founder Starkey Roberson — a B2B technology builder with years of experience developing software at the intersection of business and faith — received a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. Built in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere immerses users in Scripture through interactive, story-driven VR experiences, launching Summer 2026. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
The platform — coming to VR headsets, Web, iOS, and Android — features 13 biblical story experiences designed for youth ages 6–17, with immersive, narrative-driven encounters built to deepen Scripture engagement for a generation raised on interactive media.
ZionSphere's launch title, Jonah & The Whale, will place users inside a first-person VR experience set within one of the Bible's most gripping narratives. Players will navigate the belly of the whale, discover fragments of Jonah's prayer, and participate in an act of repentance that restores light and triggers deliverance. It is the first of many planned experiences across the full arc of Scripture.
"The question we set out to answer was simple," said Starkey Roberson, Founder & CEO of ZionSphere. "What if youth didn't just hear biblical stories — what if they lived them? What if encountering Scripture wasn't passive, but participatory? That's what ZionSphere is built to do."
Built in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere is the product of years of serious multi-platform development, with proprietary infrastructure spanning a custom VR engine, native mobile applications, and a purpose-built content management system. The platform will feature 37 spiritual milestone badges and a progression system designed to encourage consistent, deepening engagement with biblical content over time.
The platform is built for church youth programs, Christian schools, homeschool families, and individual faith households. A Founding Church Partner Program launching this summer will give a limited cohort of churches early access for their youth groups ahead of the broader public release.
ZionSphere is actively seeking mission-aligned donors and ministry partners who share its vision ahead of the Summer 2026 launch. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the platform's growth and its Open Doors Program — which provides sponsored access to underserved youth groups — can visit www.zionsphere.world/support.
For partnership and press inquiries, contact partners@zionsphere.world or call 1-252-888-5106.
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born not from a business plan, but from obedience. Founder Starkey Roberson — a B2B technology builder with years of experience developing software at the intersection of business and faith — received a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. Built in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere immerses users in Scripture through interactive, story-driven VR experiences, launching Summer 2026. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
Contact
ZionSphere LLCContact
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
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