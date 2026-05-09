ZionSphere Opens Founding Church Partner Program for Summer 2026

ZionSphere, based in Rocky Mount, NC, is a VR platform that immerses users in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling. It announced a Founding Church Partner Program ahead of its Summer 2026 launch, offering early access for youth groups. Its flagship experience, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside the story as participants. The platform spans VR, web, iOS, and Android with 13 stories and 37 badges. CEO says it follows a spiritual calling.