ZionSphere Opens Founding Church Partner Program for Summer 2026
ZionSphere, based in Rocky Mount, NC, is a VR platform that immerses users in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling. It announced a Founding Church Partner Program ahead of its Summer 2026 launch, offering early access for youth groups. Its flagship experience, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside the story as participants. The platform spans VR, web, iOS, and Android with 13 stories and 37 badges. CEO says it follows a spiritual calling.
Rocky Mount, NC, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ZionSphere, a virtual reality platform designed to immerse youth in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling, today announced the opening of its Founding Church Partner Program ahead of a Summer 2026 platform launch.
The program invites a limited number of churches to secure early access for their youth groups at three partnership tiers with applications open through May 29, 2026.
ZionSphere's flagship launch title, Jonah & The Whale, places players inside a first-person VR experience where they navigate the darkness of the whale's belly, search for fragments of Jonah's prayer, and trigger deliverance through repentance. The experience is designed not as entertainment, but as a spiritually immersive encounter with one of Scripture's most powerful narratives.
"ZionSphere was not my idea," said Starkey Roberson, Founder & CEO. "I had spent years building B2B technology at the intersection of business and faith. Virtual reality games based on biblical stories was not something I would have arrived at through strategy. The Holy Spirit was specific: build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. I didn't arrive at this through strategy. I was obedient to what I believed God was calling me to build. The Founding Church Partner Program is how we bring the right communities into this story first."
The platform, built and headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, is the product of years of serious multi-platform development — launching across VR, Web, iOS, and Android in Summer 2026 — and features 13 biblical story experiences, 37 spiritual milestone badges, and a proprietary content management system developed from the ground up.
Churches interested in the Founding Church Partner Program can apply at www.zionsphere.world or contact the team at partners@zionsphere.world.
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born not from a business plan, but from obedience. Founder Starkey Roberson — a B2B technology builder with years of experience developing software at the intersection of business and faith — received a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. Built in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere immerses users in Scripture through interactive, story-driven VR experiences. The platform's launch title, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside one of Scripture's most powerful stories — not as observers, but as participants. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
Find this and other releases at https://zionsphere.world/press
The program invites a limited number of churches to secure early access for their youth groups at three partnership tiers with applications open through May 29, 2026.
ZionSphere's flagship launch title, Jonah & The Whale, places players inside a first-person VR experience where they navigate the darkness of the whale's belly, search for fragments of Jonah's prayer, and trigger deliverance through repentance. The experience is designed not as entertainment, but as a spiritually immersive encounter with one of Scripture's most powerful narratives.
"ZionSphere was not my idea," said Starkey Roberson, Founder & CEO. "I had spent years building B2B technology at the intersection of business and faith. Virtual reality games based on biblical stories was not something I would have arrived at through strategy. The Holy Spirit was specific: build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. I didn't arrive at this through strategy. I was obedient to what I believed God was calling me to build. The Founding Church Partner Program is how we bring the right communities into this story first."
The platform, built and headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, is the product of years of serious multi-platform development — launching across VR, Web, iOS, and Android in Summer 2026 — and features 13 biblical story experiences, 37 spiritual milestone badges, and a proprietary content management system developed from the ground up.
Churches interested in the Founding Church Partner Program can apply at www.zionsphere.world or contact the team at partners@zionsphere.world.
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born not from a business plan, but from obedience. Founder Starkey Roberson — a B2B technology builder with years of experience developing software at the intersection of business and faith — received a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. Built in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere immerses users in Scripture through interactive, story-driven VR experiences. The platform's launch title, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside one of Scripture's most powerful stories — not as observers, but as participants. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
Find this and other releases at https://zionsphere.world/press
Contact
ZionSphere LLCContact
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
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