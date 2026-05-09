Brittany Lewis, Co-Founder of Just Us Studio, to Develop First Feature Film: "A New Leash on Life"
New York, NY, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, is developing her first feature film. Set in the early-2000s, A New Leash on Life is a heartfelt romantic comedy adapted from her short script of the same name.
The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers Rom-Com Challenge (2026). It follows two strangers who unknowingly adopt the same dog at a foster event and are suddenly thrust into a nasty custody battle over their shared new companion.
The feature version of A New Leash on Life will expand on the original concept and pull in themes of fresh starts and taking chances.
Lewis is developing the project through Just Us Studio, the NYC-based production studio she co-founded with her husband, Stephen Lewis (actor, director, and writer).
A New Leash on Life marks Brittany Lewis’s first feature film as a writer, and her second as a producer, following her role as co-producer on Perry Power’s drama It Ends with Me.
Additional development updates will be announced as the project moves forward.
About Brittany Lewis
Brittany Lewis is a writer, producer, actress, and co-founder of Just Us Studio. Her debut short film, The Freelancer, won Best Picture at the Organization of Independent Filmmakers in 2025. Her subsequent short film, Back to You, was nominated for Best Writing and Best Film, with Stephen Lewis serving as co-writer and director.
The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers Rom-Com Challenge (2026). It follows two strangers who unknowingly adopt the same dog at a foster event and are suddenly thrust into a nasty custody battle over their shared new companion.
The feature version of A New Leash on Life will expand on the original concept and pull in themes of fresh starts and taking chances.
Lewis is developing the project through Just Us Studio, the NYC-based production studio she co-founded with her husband, Stephen Lewis (actor, director, and writer).
A New Leash on Life marks Brittany Lewis’s first feature film as a writer, and her second as a producer, following her role as co-producer on Perry Power’s drama It Ends with Me.
Additional development updates will be announced as the project moves forward.
About Brittany Lewis
Brittany Lewis is a writer, producer, actress, and co-founder of Just Us Studio. Her debut short film, The Freelancer, won Best Picture at the Organization of Independent Filmmakers in 2025. Her subsequent short film, Back to You, was nominated for Best Writing and Best Film, with Stephen Lewis serving as co-writer and director.
Contact
Brittany LewisContact
561-235-5359
561-235-5359
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