Log-hub Launches Plug & Play Solution to Turn Transport Data Into Route Efficiency and Carbon Savings

Log-hub launched a new Plug & Play Solution, a ready-to-use model that connects directly to a company’s existing Transport Management System (TMS), enabling automated route optimization and CO₂ emissions calculation without altering established processes. Organizations adopting it can expect up to 8–12% reduction in transport costs and 20% or more lower carbon emissions.