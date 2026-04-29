Loveforce International Announces Its May 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its May 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be nine Digital Music Singles released at least one release on each of the five Fridays in May.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its May 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be nine Digital Music Singles released. There will be at least one release on each of the five Fridays in May including the 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.
There will be multiple recording artists is being released. The Recording artists include Anna Hamilton, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective feat John’s Day, and inRchild all of whom will have one release each. Billy Ray Charles will have two releases. Teacherz who haven’t had a release in a while will also have a release. May will also see the debut release from newly signed recording artist Walter Dolfini and featured artist John’s Day.
There will be music in multiple music genres and lyrical themes released in May. Music genres covered in May releases include Jazz, Folk, Alternative Rock/Punk, R&B, Blues, Rock, Soul-Pop, Spiritual-Folk, and World-Jazz-EDM. Lyrical themes will include lying, cheating, stealing, waiting, hypocrisy, Ai Dating, the joy of a good relationship, inner spiritual wisdom One of the releases will be instrumental.
We have a very diverse and powerful lineup of releases this month and look forward to every one of them,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of the new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
There will be multiple recording artists is being released. The Recording artists include Anna Hamilton, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective feat John’s Day, and inRchild all of whom will have one release each. Billy Ray Charles will have two releases. Teacherz who haven’t had a release in a while will also have a release. May will also see the debut release from newly signed recording artist Walter Dolfini and featured artist John’s Day.
There will be music in multiple music genres and lyrical themes released in May. Music genres covered in May releases include Jazz, Folk, Alternative Rock/Punk, R&B, Blues, Rock, Soul-Pop, Spiritual-Folk, and World-Jazz-EDM. Lyrical themes will include lying, cheating, stealing, waiting, hypocrisy, Ai Dating, the joy of a good relationship, inner spiritual wisdom One of the releases will be instrumental.
We have a very diverse and powerful lineup of releases this month and look forward to every one of them,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of the new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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