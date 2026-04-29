Loveforce International Signs Multi-Genre Music Creator Walter Dolfini
Loveforce International has just signed multi-genre music creator Walter Dolfini who writes, composes, records and produces music in a number of different genres. Dolfini’s first release on Loveforce International will be on Friday, May 22.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has just signed multi-genre music creator Walter Dolfini. He writes, composes, records and produces music in a number of different genres. Dolfini’s first release on Loveforce International will be on Friday, May 22.
Diversity is the cornerstone of Dolfini’s musical background. He is familiar with, and a fan of, many music genres. He is both a musician and writer in multiple genres including Jazz, Rock, Progressive Rock, Funk, R&B, Gospel, Pop,, EDM, Festival / Dance, Ambient, Ethereal, String/Orchestral, Cinematic, and World Music.
Dolfini’s musical background, love of diversity and love of writing allow him to creatively flow through and between genres and to work on new ideas for songs and musical compositions. His first Loveforce International release is a blending of genres including Latin, Jazz EDM and World music. His created music catalog represents at least 15 different music genres.
“Walter Dolfini is truly a global artist, a rare find for a record label and we are happy that the signed with us,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are expecting wonderful things from him,” he continued.
Loveforce International signed Walter Dolfini to a Songwriter-Artist deal with Loveforce International Records LLC, and Administrative Co-Publisher Loveforce International Music LLC, BMI and a Fan Book Deal with Loveforce International Publishing Company LLC. The deal will allow 12-17 releases per year. Many of them will also be released with both English and other language titles.
For Further Information Contact, Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954.
Diversity is the cornerstone of Dolfini’s musical background. He is familiar with, and a fan of, many music genres. He is both a musician and writer in multiple genres including Jazz, Rock, Progressive Rock, Funk, R&B, Gospel, Pop,, EDM, Festival / Dance, Ambient, Ethereal, String/Orchestral, Cinematic, and World Music.
Dolfini’s musical background, love of diversity and love of writing allow him to creatively flow through and between genres and to work on new ideas for songs and musical compositions. His first Loveforce International release is a blending of genres including Latin, Jazz EDM and World music. His created music catalog represents at least 15 different music genres.
“Walter Dolfini is truly a global artist, a rare find for a record label and we are happy that the signed with us,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are expecting wonderful things from him,” he continued.
Loveforce International signed Walter Dolfini to a Songwriter-Artist deal with Loveforce International Records LLC, and Administrative Co-Publisher Loveforce International Music LLC, BMI and a Fan Book Deal with Loveforce International Publishing Company LLC. The deal will allow 12-17 releases per year. Many of them will also be released with both English and other language titles.
For Further Information Contact, Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories