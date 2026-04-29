Loveforce International Releases a Digital Music Single About Lying and Cheating
Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 1, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The song is on the topic of lying and cheating. It is by Billy Ray Charles.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Why You Gotta Lie To Me”. It uses synthesized based music and a vocoder to tell the story of someone struggling with his significant other’s lying and cheating. The lyrics are structured like the protagonist’s side of a confrontational conversation with his female partner.
“The music on this song is easy to listen to, relaxing even,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Lyrics however, depict a man struggling with betrayal,” he continued.
“Why You Gotta Lie To Me” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Why You Gotta Lie To Me”. It uses synthesized based music and a vocoder to tell the story of someone struggling with his significant other’s lying and cheating. The lyrics are structured like the protagonist’s side of a confrontational conversation with his female partner.
“The music on this song is easy to listen to, relaxing even,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Lyrics however, depict a man struggling with betrayal,” he continued.
“Why You Gotta Lie To Me” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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