Author Chris Krause’s New Book, "Negotiation with Different Cultures," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Negotiation Tactics in Different Countries
Recent release “Negotiation with Different Cultures” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Krause is a practical guide for navigating the complexities of international business. Drawing on the author’s years of professional experiences, “Negotiation with Different Cultures” takes all the guess work out of building rapport while making deals with those from other countries.
Argyle, TX, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Krause, a corporate procurement professional with a vast amount of experience in negotiating with different cultures in many different countries, has completed his new book, “Negotiation with Different Cultures”: an enlightening guide to managing cultural differences while engaging in international business.
In addition to his experiences as a corporate procurement professional, author Chris Krause has been an adjunct professor teaching students in Supply Chain and Operations Management. He has traveled the globe teaching various strategies, techniques, and methodologies in negotiations. During his years of traveling, Chris has continuously observed how different cultures negotiate and the sacred dos and don’ts of certain cultures. His decades of experience has provided an interesting insight on how cultures negotiate and what a business negotiator should know before sitting down with their antagonists.
“This book focuses on how to negotiate in different countries,” writes Krause. “This focus brings to light how to conduct oneself along with cultural nuances for the reader to be aware of. When experiencing and engaging in different countries and cultures, it is of the utmost importance to not disrespect local traditions and embrace the uniqueness of the country’s history and customs. When negotiating in different countries, if you do not embrace these custom or traditions, you will be considered unappreciative, disrespectful, and even rude, which will result in small returns and poor performance in your negotiation sessions. Ensure you educate yourself prior to meeting with alternate cultures and embrace their local traditions as much as you can.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Krause’s engaging guide will help prepare readers for whatever challenges they might encounter while attempting to strike international deals, making this a vital resource for anyone dealing with global business ventures.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Negotiation with Different Cultures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In addition to his experiences as a corporate procurement professional, author Chris Krause has been an adjunct professor teaching students in Supply Chain and Operations Management. He has traveled the globe teaching various strategies, techniques, and methodologies in negotiations. During his years of traveling, Chris has continuously observed how different cultures negotiate and the sacred dos and don’ts of certain cultures. His decades of experience has provided an interesting insight on how cultures negotiate and what a business negotiator should know before sitting down with their antagonists.
“This book focuses on how to negotiate in different countries,” writes Krause. “This focus brings to light how to conduct oneself along with cultural nuances for the reader to be aware of. When experiencing and engaging in different countries and cultures, it is of the utmost importance to not disrespect local traditions and embrace the uniqueness of the country’s history and customs. When negotiating in different countries, if you do not embrace these custom or traditions, you will be considered unappreciative, disrespectful, and even rude, which will result in small returns and poor performance in your negotiation sessions. Ensure you educate yourself prior to meeting with alternate cultures and embrace their local traditions as much as you can.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Krause’s engaging guide will help prepare readers for whatever challenges they might encounter while attempting to strike international deals, making this a vital resource for anyone dealing with global business ventures.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Negotiation with Different Cultures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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