Author Chris Krause’s New Book, "Negotiation with Different Cultures," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Negotiation Tactics in Different Countries

Recent release “Negotiation with Different Cultures” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Krause is a practical guide for navigating the complexities of international business. Drawing on the author’s years of professional experiences, “Negotiation with Different Cultures” takes all the guess work out of building rapport while making deals with those from other countries.