P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Kristen M. Soltis as a Woman of the Month for March 2026
Hillsbororogh, NJ, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristen M. Soltis of Hillsborough, New Jersey, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized).
About Kristen M. Soltis
Kristen M. Soltis is a licensed barber at American Male in Lebanon, New Jersey where she brings both expertise and compassion to her clientele. She offers a range of services including haircuts, hot towel shaves, mini facials, and massages, and is known for her sensory safe certification, which allows her to effectively serve adults and children with special needs. Soltis works with clients of all ages and hair types, providing services in the comfort of their homes and ensuring an inclusive and accessible experience for individuals with autism and other sensitivities.
Her professional background includes participation in NY Fashion Week, SM Global Catwalk 2024, and La Crème Fashion Show 2024, as well as advanced training such as Dermalogica classes in New York. She has also showcased her technical skill in competitions including the Level 3 Fades & Blades Barber Competition at IBS in March 2025 and the Lady Crop Top Competition at the CT Barber Expo Mohegan Sun. Additionally, she holds an animal control officer license in New Jersey and has experience working as a veterinary technician.
Kristen is a graduate of Innovate Salon Academy and is certified in ACE Hair extensions. She is currently working toward completing 300 additional hours to obtain her cosmetology license. Kristen aspires to become a teacher and mentor within the industry. Dedicated to continuous education and professional growth, she remains committed to expanding her knowledge and enhancing the services she provides to her clients and community.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
About Kristen M. Soltis
Kristen M. Soltis is a licensed barber at American Male in Lebanon, New Jersey where she brings both expertise and compassion to her clientele. She offers a range of services including haircuts, hot towel shaves, mini facials, and massages, and is known for her sensory safe certification, which allows her to effectively serve adults and children with special needs. Soltis works with clients of all ages and hair types, providing services in the comfort of their homes and ensuring an inclusive and accessible experience for individuals with autism and other sensitivities.
Her professional background includes participation in NY Fashion Week, SM Global Catwalk 2024, and La Crème Fashion Show 2024, as well as advanced training such as Dermalogica classes in New York. She has also showcased her technical skill in competitions including the Level 3 Fades & Blades Barber Competition at IBS in March 2025 and the Lady Crop Top Competition at the CT Barber Expo Mohegan Sun. Additionally, she holds an animal control officer license in New Jersey and has experience working as a veterinary technician.
Kristen is a graduate of Innovate Salon Academy and is certified in ACE Hair extensions. She is currently working toward completing 300 additional hours to obtain her cosmetology license. Kristen aspires to become a teacher and mentor within the industry. Dedicated to continuous education and professional growth, she remains committed to expanding her knowledge and enhancing the services she provides to her clients and community.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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