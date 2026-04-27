High Concept Political Thriller Brings Back George Washington to Save the Day. A Novel to Celebrate America’s 250th Year.
Boise, ID, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B&P Books proudly announces the upcoming release of The Path of Duty and Honor: If George Washington Returned…, a bold, high-concept political thriller by authors William Gensburger and JC Ryan.
This gripping novel dares to thrust the past into direct confrontation with the present—through the most unexpected and commanding figure imaginable: George Washington himself. In a modern America strained by deepening division, unchecked ambition, and quiet corruption, the nation begins to unravel. Then, an extraordinary presence emerges—one who carries the unyielding discipline, moral clarity, and iron will of the founding era. This is no gentle return or convenient savior. It is a profound disruption that shatters assumptions, challenges entrenched power structures, and dismantles the carefully managed narratives that dominate today’s landscape.
At the heart of the story stands Nathan Scott, a controversial author whose lifelong obsession with Washington’s legacy suddenly becomes intensely personal. Working alongside him is journalist Sarah James, who must navigate the perilous line between reporting the truth and becoming entangled in it as events spiral beyond explanation. Surrounding them, political operatives, power brokers, and shadowy alliances maneuver relentlessly—some desperate to protect their influence, others determined to suppress the change, and a few eager to exploit the chaos for their own gain.
As tensions explode and the stakes rise far beyond any single life or political office, what begins as a shocking anomaly evolves into a national reckoning. The Path of Duty and Honor forces both its characters and readers to confront what America has lost—and what it would truly take to reclaim it.
"Blending meticulous historical authenticity," Gensburger says, "with pulse-pounding modern political intrigue, this non-partisan thriller delivers a provocative and suspense-filled narrative anchored by one enduring question: Can the timeless principles that founded a nation still survive—and prevail—within it today?"
The Path of Duty and Honor is a powerful literary tribute timed to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
"America needs a feel-good novel that is both non-partisan and positive," Gensburger added. "Advance readers all agree that the novel left them wanting a sequel."
On sale May 1, 2026. Pre-orders are available now.
Ebook ISBN: 979-8-9933226-8-1
Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9933226-6-7
Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9933226-7-4
Hardcover Dust Jacket ISBN: 979-8-9933226-9-8
Audiobook ISBN: 979-8-9959322-0-8
Media information, imagery and author contact available at www.President1.com
This gripping novel dares to thrust the past into direct confrontation with the present—through the most unexpected and commanding figure imaginable: George Washington himself. In a modern America strained by deepening division, unchecked ambition, and quiet corruption, the nation begins to unravel. Then, an extraordinary presence emerges—one who carries the unyielding discipline, moral clarity, and iron will of the founding era. This is no gentle return or convenient savior. It is a profound disruption that shatters assumptions, challenges entrenched power structures, and dismantles the carefully managed narratives that dominate today’s landscape.
At the heart of the story stands Nathan Scott, a controversial author whose lifelong obsession with Washington’s legacy suddenly becomes intensely personal. Working alongside him is journalist Sarah James, who must navigate the perilous line between reporting the truth and becoming entangled in it as events spiral beyond explanation. Surrounding them, political operatives, power brokers, and shadowy alliances maneuver relentlessly—some desperate to protect their influence, others determined to suppress the change, and a few eager to exploit the chaos for their own gain.
As tensions explode and the stakes rise far beyond any single life or political office, what begins as a shocking anomaly evolves into a national reckoning. The Path of Duty and Honor forces both its characters and readers to confront what America has lost—and what it would truly take to reclaim it.
"Blending meticulous historical authenticity," Gensburger says, "with pulse-pounding modern political intrigue, this non-partisan thriller delivers a provocative and suspense-filled narrative anchored by one enduring question: Can the timeless principles that founded a nation still survive—and prevail—within it today?"
The Path of Duty and Honor is a powerful literary tribute timed to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
"America needs a feel-good novel that is both non-partisan and positive," Gensburger added. "Advance readers all agree that the novel left them wanting a sequel."
On sale May 1, 2026. Pre-orders are available now.
Ebook ISBN: 979-8-9933226-8-1
Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9933226-6-7
Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9933226-7-4
Hardcover Dust Jacket ISBN: 979-8-9933226-9-8
Audiobook ISBN: 979-8-9959322-0-8
Media information, imagery and author contact available at www.President1.com
Contact
B&P Books, LLCContact
William Gensburger
208-353-1171
https://www.President1.com
William Gensburger
208-353-1171
https://www.President1.com
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