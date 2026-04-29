Southwest Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back Into Family Law
Abingdon family law attorney Whitney Pennington of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC was recently featured in the International Business Times for her compassionate, client-first approach to divorce and family law in Southwest Virginia. With a background as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General and a top law school graduate, Pennington believes everyone deserves to be fought for. Now accepting new clients. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com.
Abingdon, VA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Whitney Pennington, founding attorney of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC, has been featured in a national profile by the International Business Times for an approach that is rare in legal circles: an attorney who believes that how you treat a client through one of the worst moments of their life matters as much as the outcome.
“A lot of times I see people when they are not at their best. To them, they’re losing their entire world. My role is to help them move forward with clarity and dignity — and that means making sure they understand how the law has changed and what it means for their family.”
— Whitney Pennington, Founding Attorney
Pennington graduated at the top of her class from Campbell University's Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law and went on to serve as a senior associate at a boutique family law firm in Northern Virginia, where she honed her skills practicing in Prince William and Loudoun counties. It was there she learned that aggressive representation isn't a luxury reserved for the wealthy or well-connected. "Everyone deserves to be fought for, not just people who have money or a name."
That conviction is the foundation of everything she does at her Abingdon and Bristol-area firm.
Why It Matters Now
The recognition comes as Virginia families continue adjusting to sweeping 2025 reforms to state family law. For the first time in over a decade, child support guidelines were overhauled to reflect the modern cost of living — an area Whitney knows firsthand, having litigated child support matters as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General with the Division of Child Support Enforcement. The legislature also closed a long-standing gap by guaranteeing both parents equal access to a child's academic, medical, and digital records, absent a court order; an issue that surfaces routinely in contested custody cases. And for victims of domestic abuse, protective orders can now last up to four years, doubling the previous limit. Taken together, these reforms reflect the realities Virginia families are living — and the kind of complex, high-stakes matters Whitney Pennington has spent her career preparing to navigate.
Pennington Law Firm, PLLC is accepting new clients for divorce, custody, child support modifications, protective orders, and estate planning. $100 consultation. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com. Full IBT Feature: www.ibtimes.com/counsel-breaking-point-pennington-law-firm-llc-business-family-law-done-right-3802028
About Pennington Law Firm, PLLC
Full-service family law and estate planning firm headquartered in Abingdon, VA. Practice areas include divorce, child custody and support, protective orders, and estate planning.
“A lot of times I see people when they are not at their best. To them, they’re losing their entire world. My role is to help them move forward with clarity and dignity — and that means making sure they understand how the law has changed and what it means for their family.”
— Whitney Pennington, Founding Attorney
Pennington graduated at the top of her class from Campbell University's Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law and went on to serve as a senior associate at a boutique family law firm in Northern Virginia, where she honed her skills practicing in Prince William and Loudoun counties. It was there she learned that aggressive representation isn't a luxury reserved for the wealthy or well-connected. "Everyone deserves to be fought for, not just people who have money or a name."
That conviction is the foundation of everything she does at her Abingdon and Bristol-area firm.
Why It Matters Now
The recognition comes as Virginia families continue adjusting to sweeping 2025 reforms to state family law. For the first time in over a decade, child support guidelines were overhauled to reflect the modern cost of living — an area Whitney knows firsthand, having litigated child support matters as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General with the Division of Child Support Enforcement. The legislature also closed a long-standing gap by guaranteeing both parents equal access to a child's academic, medical, and digital records, absent a court order; an issue that surfaces routinely in contested custody cases. And for victims of domestic abuse, protective orders can now last up to four years, doubling the previous limit. Taken together, these reforms reflect the realities Virginia families are living — and the kind of complex, high-stakes matters Whitney Pennington has spent her career preparing to navigate.
Pennington Law Firm, PLLC is accepting new clients for divorce, custody, child support modifications, protective orders, and estate planning. $100 consultation. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com. Full IBT Feature: www.ibtimes.com/counsel-breaking-point-pennington-law-firm-llc-business-family-law-done-right-3802028
About Pennington Law Firm, PLLC
Full-service family law and estate planning firm headquartered in Abingdon, VA. Practice areas include divorce, child custody and support, protective orders, and estate planning.
Contact
Pennington Law Firm, PLLCContact
Whitney Pennington
(276) 477-1422
https://penningtonlawfirmva.com/
Whitney Pennington
(276) 477-1422
https://penningtonlawfirmva.com/
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