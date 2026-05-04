Recent Release, "HEALTHY PARENTING: Preparing The Next Generation," from Fulton Books Author John Sternfels, LPC, Guides Parents Through Raising Children Today
New York, NY, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Sternfels, LPC has completed a new book "HEALTHY PARENTING: Preparing The Next Generation” a comprehensive guide focused on fostering emotional intelligence, resilience, and strong family connections. This book equips parents with practical tools and insights to nurture their child's growth from infancy to adolescence, drawing on the latest child development and psychology research.
Author John Sternfels, LPC specializes in marriage therapy, sexual addiction recovery, and partner betrayal trauma healing. He is the host of the "NorthPoint Counseling Perspective" podcast, which explores the world of mental health, personal growth, and insights that promote healthy living. With over four decades of marriage and parenting experience, Sternfels brings a wealth of real-world expertise to this essential parenting resource.
"HEALTHY PARENTING: Preparing The Next Generation" by John Sternfels, LPC provides a balanced approach to discipline, communication, and creating a healthy home environment. Whether addressing behavioral issues, building self-esteem, or preparing children for the complexities of the modern world, this book offers strategies that emphasize empathy, structure, and mutual respect, ensuring that the next generation thrives.
"As a parent and therapist, I've seen firsthand the profound impact that healthy parenting can have on a child's development," said author John Sternfels, LPC. "This book is a labor of love, designed to equip fellow parents with the tools and insights needed to nurture resilient, confident, and compassionate young adults."
Published by Fulton Books, John Sternfels, LPC's insightful work provides a comprehensive roadmap for raising well-rounded, capable, and emotionally intelligent children. This impactful guide is a must-read for both new and experienced parents seeking to cultivate a thriving family.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "HEALTHY PARENTING: Preparing The Next Generation” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Author John Sternfels, LPC specializes in marriage therapy, sexual addiction recovery, and partner betrayal trauma healing. He is the host of the "NorthPoint Counseling Perspective" podcast, which explores the world of mental health, personal growth, and insights that promote healthy living. With over four decades of marriage and parenting experience, Sternfels brings a wealth of real-world expertise to this essential parenting resource.
"HEALTHY PARENTING: Preparing The Next Generation" by John Sternfels, LPC provides a balanced approach to discipline, communication, and creating a healthy home environment. Whether addressing behavioral issues, building self-esteem, or preparing children for the complexities of the modern world, this book offers strategies that emphasize empathy, structure, and mutual respect, ensuring that the next generation thrives.
"As a parent and therapist, I've seen firsthand the profound impact that healthy parenting can have on a child's development," said author John Sternfels, LPC. "This book is a labor of love, designed to equip fellow parents with the tools and insights needed to nurture resilient, confident, and compassionate young adults."
Published by Fulton Books, John Sternfels, LPC's insightful work provides a comprehensive roadmap for raising well-rounded, capable, and emotionally intelligent children. This impactful guide is a must-read for both new and experienced parents seeking to cultivate a thriving family.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "HEALTHY PARENTING: Preparing The Next Generation” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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