Recent Release, "GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS," from Fulton Books Author Al Swain, Chronicles a Profound Journey of Personal Transformation and Redemption
New York, NY, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Al Swain has completed a new book, "GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS: More Stories of a Barroom Castle King's Winding Road to Redemption" that offers a candid exploration of one man's winding path toward redemption. Chronicling his tumultuous past as a self-proclaimed "Barroom Castle King," Swain's narrative is a poignant blend of vulnerability and resilience.
Raised in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Al Swain's life story is woven seamlessly into the compelling narrative of "GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS." Readers will be captivated by Swain's raw honesty as he navigates the highs and lows of his personal journey, ultimately discovering the transformative power of surrender.
"GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS: More Stories of a Barroom Castle King's Winding Road to Redemption" by Al Swain delves into themes of addiction, spirituality, and the human capacity for change. Readers will be inspired by Swain's unwavering determination to confront his demons and emerge stronger, discovering the enduring strength of the human spirit.
Author Al Swain shares, "My hope is that by sharing my story, readers will find solace, inspiration, and the courage to confront their own challenges with grace and resilience."
Published by Fulton Books, Al Swain's poignant work offers a profound and relatable exploration of the human experience. This emotionally resonant narrative will leave a lasting impact on readers, reminding us of the transformative power of personal growth and the unwavering strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS: More Stories of a Barroom Castle King's Winding Road to Redemption" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Raised in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Al Swain's life story is woven seamlessly into the compelling narrative of "GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS." Readers will be captivated by Swain's raw honesty as he navigates the highs and lows of his personal journey, ultimately discovering the transformative power of surrender.
"GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS: More Stories of a Barroom Castle King's Winding Road to Redemption" by Al Swain delves into themes of addiction, spirituality, and the human capacity for change. Readers will be inspired by Swain's unwavering determination to confront his demons and emerge stronger, discovering the enduring strength of the human spirit.
Author Al Swain shares, "My hope is that by sharing my story, readers will find solace, inspiration, and the courage to confront their own challenges with grace and resilience."
Published by Fulton Books, Al Swain's poignant work offers a profound and relatable exploration of the human experience. This emotionally resonant narrative will leave a lasting impact on readers, reminding us of the transformative power of personal growth and the unwavering strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "GOOD NIGHT BAD DREAMS: More Stories of a Barroom Castle King's Winding Road to Redemption" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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