Recent Release, "Random Thoughts," from Fulton Books Author C. Oliver Stewart, Offers a Captivating Collection of Personal Reflections
New York, NY, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C. Oliver Stewart has completed a new book, "Random Thoughts" — a charming and heartwarming compilation of emails, jokes, and musings that delve into the author's rich life experiences. With a gentle and uplifting tone, the book invites readers to join Stewart on an introspective journey filled with wisdom, humor, and occasional soul-searching.
As an 85-year-old retired real estate broker and handyman, Stewart has led a fascinating life, working a variety of jobs from potato peeling to construction coordination in the film industry. Throughout his adventures, he has maintained a spirit of generosity, treating people with fairness and honesty, and supporting numerous charities. This deeply personal work reflects Stewart's lifetime of accumulated "Random Thoughts" and the lessons he has gleaned along the way.
"My book is a collection of emails I have sent and received over the past fifty years and jokes I have told, heard, and made up. These are humorous, serious, stupid, and maybe soul-searching. Enjoy!" said author C. Oliver Stewart.
Published by Fulton Books, C. Oliver Stewart's delightful work offers readers a glimpse into the author's life and an opportunity to discover the inspiring perspectives that have shaped his outlook. This uplifting book is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Random Thoughts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As an 85-year-old retired real estate broker and handyman, Stewart has led a fascinating life, working a variety of jobs from potato peeling to construction coordination in the film industry. Throughout his adventures, he has maintained a spirit of generosity, treating people with fairness and honesty, and supporting numerous charities. This deeply personal work reflects Stewart's lifetime of accumulated "Random Thoughts" and the lessons he has gleaned along the way.
"My book is a collection of emails I have sent and received over the past fifty years and jokes I have told, heard, and made up. These are humorous, serious, stupid, and maybe soul-searching. Enjoy!" said author C. Oliver Stewart.
Published by Fulton Books, C. Oliver Stewart's delightful work offers readers a glimpse into the author's life and an opportunity to discover the inspiring perspectives that have shaped his outlook. This uplifting book is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Random Thoughts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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