S.I.M. Pitch’s New Book, "Holly and Maple," is a Heartfelt Tale That Explores the Friendship Between a Holly and Maple Tree as They Set Out on Brand New Lives Together
New York, NY, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S.I.M. Pitch, who taught children from kindergarten to eighth grade for over four decades, has completed her most recent book, “Holly and Maple”: a charming story that follows a holly and a maple saplings who are planted next to each other and develop a beautiful friendship as they begin to grow and take root.
“Holly and Maple is a story of friendship, love, jealousy, loss, and second chances, infused with some science,” writes Pitch. “Enjoy journeying with these two unlikely friends as they share their life’s experiences, both funny and sad.”
Published by Fulton Books, S.I.M. Pitch’s book is a riveting tale that will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Holly and Maple’s journey to weather each storm and trial together. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Carole Norma Witte Carr, “Holly and Maple” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Discussions can grow out of understanding what it means to be a true friend, and learning to appreciate one’s own unique beauty.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Holly and Maple” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Holly and Maple is a story of friendship, love, jealousy, loss, and second chances, infused with some science,” writes Pitch. “Enjoy journeying with these two unlikely friends as they share their life’s experiences, both funny and sad.”
Published by Fulton Books, S.I.M. Pitch’s book is a riveting tale that will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Holly and Maple’s journey to weather each storm and trial together. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Carole Norma Witte Carr, “Holly and Maple” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Discussions can grow out of understanding what it means to be a true friend, and learning to appreciate one’s own unique beauty.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Holly and Maple” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories