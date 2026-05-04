Author Barney Hellenbrand’s New Book, "Sayings That Changed My Life," is a Collection of Quotes and Sayings That Have Provided the Author with Guidance and Motivation

Recent release “Sayings That Changed My Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barney Hellenbrand is a collection of motivational quotes from successful figures throughout history that have helped the author overcome adversity. Through sharing these quotes and his personal philosophies, Hellenbrand hopes to help propel others through their circumstances to achieve their dreams.