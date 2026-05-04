Author Barney Hellenbrand’s New Book, "Sayings That Changed My Life," is a Collection of Quotes and Sayings That Have Provided the Author with Guidance and Motivation
Recent release “Sayings That Changed My Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barney Hellenbrand is a collection of motivational quotes from successful figures throughout history that have helped the author overcome adversity. Through sharing these quotes and his personal philosophies, Hellenbrand hopes to help propel others through their circumstances to achieve their dreams.
Eagle, ID, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barney Hellenbrand has completed his new book, “Sayings That Changed My Life”: a riveting and uplifting series of quotes from successful figures that have helped to inspire the author and overcome the adversity he faced at an early age to find success and pursue his goals.
After graduating from UCLA, author Barney Hellenbrand started in the Financial Services Industry in 1979 and, by 1984, attained the rank of VP with his first company. Having built an extensive sales organization, Barney was nationally recognized and became a member of the company’s first two All-American teams. After a change of management and philosophy, Barney made the difficult decision to leave and join a new startup in 1989 as senior VP and, within nine months, was promoted to national sales director, having added over 1,500 advisers within his first eighteen months. As a founding principle of HBW in 1991, Barney is proud to offer a special company with an extraordinary staff that is well-equipped to help individuals, families, associates, and business owners alike well into the future.
“Growing up in a broken home and raised in adverse circumstances, [I] was seeking inspiration to try to escape a life of poverty and despair,” writes Hellenbrand. “Through great books and real-life examples, [I] found inspiration and motivation in the great sayings and comments from past successful men and women. These sayings and comments, when taken to heart, have an amazing restorative and powerful impact on [my] life, especially when dealing with the tremendous adversity that most of us will encounter when we try to step out and do something special with our lives. [I believe] that these sayings, when taken to heart and then becoming part of your everyday thought process, can help someone propel themselves to a place beyond what they could have imagined, as they did for [me].”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barney Hellenbrand’s engaging collection is sure to offer both inspiration and motivation to readers from all walks of life, making this a powerful resource for anyone facing their own challenges and roadblocks in life keeping them from achieving the success they desire.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sayings That Changed My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
After graduating from UCLA, author Barney Hellenbrand started in the Financial Services Industry in 1979 and, by 1984, attained the rank of VP with his first company. Having built an extensive sales organization, Barney was nationally recognized and became a member of the company’s first two All-American teams. After a change of management and philosophy, Barney made the difficult decision to leave and join a new startup in 1989 as senior VP and, within nine months, was promoted to national sales director, having added over 1,500 advisers within his first eighteen months. As a founding principle of HBW in 1991, Barney is proud to offer a special company with an extraordinary staff that is well-equipped to help individuals, families, associates, and business owners alike well into the future.
“Growing up in a broken home and raised in adverse circumstances, [I] was seeking inspiration to try to escape a life of poverty and despair,” writes Hellenbrand. “Through great books and real-life examples, [I] found inspiration and motivation in the great sayings and comments from past successful men and women. These sayings and comments, when taken to heart, have an amazing restorative and powerful impact on [my] life, especially when dealing with the tremendous adversity that most of us will encounter when we try to step out and do something special with our lives. [I believe] that these sayings, when taken to heart and then becoming part of your everyday thought process, can help someone propel themselves to a place beyond what they could have imagined, as they did for [me].”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barney Hellenbrand’s engaging collection is sure to offer both inspiration and motivation to readers from all walks of life, making this a powerful resource for anyone facing their own challenges and roadblocks in life keeping them from achieving the success they desire.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sayings That Changed My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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