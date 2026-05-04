Recent Release, "Picking Up After the Ice Age," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Paul Anderson, Blends Norse Mythology, Astrophysics, and Jungian Psychology
Afton, MN, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul Anderson has completed a new book, "Picking Up After the Ice Age" that follows a passenger on a train to Norway's coastal north, who experiences a surreal encounter with the Norse gods. As the train is struck by earthquake, tornadic winds, and lightning, the passenger witnesses majestic beings stride across a fracturing rainbow, engaging in a mythic battle, while his fellow travelers remain oblivious. This intense encounter with the divine feminine in the form of the exotic Freyja leads the passenger on an enlightening exploration of life's labyrinth.
The author, Paul Anderson, is a poet from the St. Croix Valley of Minnesota who has long been fascinated by the ancient Norse world. In the early 1980s, he lived in Denmark and explored Bronze and Iron-Viking Age sites throughout Scandinavia, including a stay in the Iron Age Village in Lejre, Denmark. This immersive experience has infused "Picking Up After the Ice Age" with a captivating authenticity.
"Picking Up After the Ice Age" by Paul Anderson is a gripping tale that invites readers to discover the unity of the way, the journey, the self, and continual creation. This poignant work challenges readers to find their own path through life's complexities, guided by the powerful archetypes of Norse mythology.
Said author Paul Anderson, "This novel is an aberration more than thirty years to its completion, most of that spent in a drawer. But I am thrilled to finally share this imaginative, genre-blending story with readers."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Anderson's poetic work offers readers an enlightening exploration of the human experience. This profound and insightful novel will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can order "Picking Up After the Ice Age" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author, Paul Anderson, is a poet from the St. Croix Valley of Minnesota who has long been fascinated by the ancient Norse world. In the early 1980s, he lived in Denmark and explored Bronze and Iron-Viking Age sites throughout Scandinavia, including a stay in the Iron Age Village in Lejre, Denmark. This immersive experience has infused "Picking Up After the Ice Age" with a captivating authenticity.
"Picking Up After the Ice Age" by Paul Anderson is a gripping tale that invites readers to discover the unity of the way, the journey, the self, and continual creation. This poignant work challenges readers to find their own path through life's complexities, guided by the powerful archetypes of Norse mythology.
Said author Paul Anderson, "This novel is an aberration more than thirty years to its completion, most of that spent in a drawer. But I am thrilled to finally share this imaginative, genre-blending story with readers."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Anderson's poetic work offers readers an enlightening exploration of the human experience. This profound and insightful novel will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can order "Picking Up After the Ice Age" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories