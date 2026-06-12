Sobixel AI 3D Intraoral Scanner with Video Capture and AI Announced
Tap Medical has announced Sobixel AI, an innovative intraoral scanner that combines continuous 3D video capture with artificial intelligence. The device analyzes teeth for anomalies, assists dentists in treatment planning, and can automatically schedule patient appointments at a clinic.
San Francisco, CA, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tap Medical, the developer of dental software and AI solutions including Dentaltap, has initiated the development of Sobixel AI – a next-generation 3D intraoral scanner powered by artificial intelligence for diagnosing oral health conditions.
Sobixel AI uses continuous video capture technology to generate a highly accurate three-dimensional model of the teeth and oral cavity. Unlike traditional frame-by-frame scanners, it builds a 3D model in real time by processing a sequence of video frames. This approach delivers a high level of detail for tooth surfaces, soft tissues, and occlusion. As a result, the scanning process becomes faster, more precise, and more comfortable for patients.
After capturing high-resolution video, the scanner instantly converts it into a 3D model, while the AI simultaneously analyzes the data for surface anomalies. It identifies their location and assesses the risk of specific conditions. When an issue is detected, the AI automatically records it in the patient’s chart using a graphical dental formula and attaches the relevant video as supporting evidence. If a visit is recommended or required, Sobixel AI can automatically schedule an appointment without any involvement from clinic staff.
The scanner is intended for use both by dental professionals and by patients for rapid oral health assessment and data sharing with their dentist. Versions designed for clinicians will differ in technical specifications. Patients will receive the scanner along with a mobile application that allows them to store videos and send scan results directly to cloud-based dental practice management software.
Sobixel AI, combining 3D video and artificial intelligence, opens up new possibilities in dentistry and oral care. It enables patients to access clear, visual, and accurate information about their oral health, while helping dentists detect early-stage and hidden issues, plan treatments with greater precision, and streamline clinical workflows,” said Yaro Osetrov, CEO of Tap Medical.
“The adoption of such digital technologies is shaping a new standard in dentistry – one where accuracy, transparency, and efficiency become accessible to every patient, and dental professionals gain advanced tools to manage their practice and treatment processes,” he added.
Sobixel AI uses continuous video capture technology to generate a highly accurate three-dimensional model of the teeth and oral cavity. Unlike traditional frame-by-frame scanners, it builds a 3D model in real time by processing a sequence of video frames. This approach delivers a high level of detail for tooth surfaces, soft tissues, and occlusion. As a result, the scanning process becomes faster, more precise, and more comfortable for patients.
After capturing high-resolution video, the scanner instantly converts it into a 3D model, while the AI simultaneously analyzes the data for surface anomalies. It identifies their location and assesses the risk of specific conditions. When an issue is detected, the AI automatically records it in the patient’s chart using a graphical dental formula and attaches the relevant video as supporting evidence. If a visit is recommended or required, Sobixel AI can automatically schedule an appointment without any involvement from clinic staff.
The scanner is intended for use both by dental professionals and by patients for rapid oral health assessment and data sharing with their dentist. Versions designed for clinicians will differ in technical specifications. Patients will receive the scanner along with a mobile application that allows them to store videos and send scan results directly to cloud-based dental practice management software.
Sobixel AI, combining 3D video and artificial intelligence, opens up new possibilities in dentistry and oral care. It enables patients to access clear, visual, and accurate information about their oral health, while helping dentists detect early-stage and hidden issues, plan treatments with greater precision, and streamline clinical workflows,” said Yaro Osetrov, CEO of Tap Medical.
“The adoption of such digital technologies is shaping a new standard in dentistry – one where accuracy, transparency, and efficiency become accessible to every patient, and dental professionals gain advanced tools to manage their practice and treatment processes,” he added.
Contact
Tap MedicalContact
Viki Harris
+85269519095
https://dentaltap.com
Viki Harris
+85269519095
https://dentaltap.com
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