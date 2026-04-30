Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia.
Forestville, MD, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, April 15, 2026 the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) has awarded Flippo Construction Company, Inc with The Excellence in Infrastructure Award for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. The project consisted of taking an existing “V” ditch between two homes in the neighborhood and turning into an underground, double pipe, storm sewer system. The Flippo crew performed the work while maintaining active storm water flow during the rainy months of May through July 2025. The project also included regrading and landscaping of the area and homeowner’s yards.
The award was presented to Flippo Construction at the annual HCCA Infrastructure & Safety Awards Banquet held at the Chantilly National Golf Club in Centreville, Virginia. Flippo Construction CEO, John Morgan said, "As a diverse, employee-owned company, our employees take our company motto to heard where, ‘Safe, Productive, Quality Jobs with Pride’ is a priority. This award is a testament to our employees’ hard work and attention to detail and I am thankful for all of their efforts."
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. is a leading, employee owned, utility and heavy construction contractor based in Forestville, Maryland. They have many ongoing utility, heavy civil and service projects throughout Washington DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland. Flippo has served their government and commercial clients in the region for 55 years.
The award was presented to Flippo Construction at the annual HCCA Infrastructure & Safety Awards Banquet held at the Chantilly National Golf Club in Centreville, Virginia. Flippo Construction CEO, John Morgan said, "As a diverse, employee-owned company, our employees take our company motto to heard where, ‘Safe, Productive, Quality Jobs with Pride’ is a priority. This award is a testament to our employees’ hard work and attention to detail and I am thankful for all of their efforts."
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. is a leading, employee owned, utility and heavy construction contractor based in Forestville, Maryland. They have many ongoing utility, heavy civil and service projects throughout Washington DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland. Flippo has served their government and commercial clients in the region for 55 years.
Contact
Flippo Construction Company, Inc.Contact
Eric Mouillesseaux
(301)967-6800 x253
www.flippo.com
Eric Mouillesseaux
(301)967-6800 x253
www.flippo.com
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