DMS Appoints Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer
DMS today announced the appointment of Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer.
Largo, FL, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DMS (Digital Media Solutions, LLC), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer. Hirschfeld's appointment signals the ongoing commitment from DMS to placing experienced, high-caliber leaders in the roles that will continue to build momentum and propel the company forward.
Brian Hirschfeld Joins DMS As CFO
Brian Hirschfeld comes to DMS from Bain Capital Credit, the $60 billion AUM credit investing arm of Bain Capital, one of the world's leading private investment firms. In his 18 years at Bain Capital Credit, most recently as Partner and Co-Head of Industry Research, Hirschfeld developed deep expertise in the technology, media and telecom sectors. His background gives him a rare combination of strategic financial acumen and a practitioner's understanding of how capital, growth and operational efficiency intersect in fast-moving, performance-driven businesses.
As CFO of DMS, Hirschfeld will lead the company's finance and accounting teams, helping to increase operational efficiency and drive long-term growth. His focus will be on safeguarding DMS’ financial integrity while enabling value creation and scalability of the business.
"I'm thrilled to join DMS at this stage of its journey," said Hirschfeld. "What drew me here is the combination of a strong business model, a talented team and a real opportunity to build something durable. My job is to make sure the financial strategy is as sharp as the go-to-market strategy, and that we're making decisions that set DMS up for long-term success. I can't wait to get started."
The Right Experience At The Right Time
Hirschfeld's appointment reflects DMS’ continued commitment to surrounding its leadership team with executives who bring both depth and strategic vision. With a finance leader of his caliber now in place, DMS is well-positioned to execute on its growth plans with the financial discipline and clarity that the next chapter demands.
"Brian's appointment is another significant step in the momentum we're building at DMS," said Tim Robinson, CEO of DMS. "Every hire we make at this level is intentional; we're bringing in people who raise the bar and push the company forward. Brian's financial depth and strategic instincts are exactly what we need as we continue to grow, and I'm honored and excited to have him on the team."
About DMS (Digital Media Solutions)
DMS is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments, enabling our partners to own their outcome. We connect consumers to solutions that fit and partners to results that matter, so everyone wins. Learn more at digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Brian Hirschfeld Joins DMS As CFO
Brian Hirschfeld comes to DMS from Bain Capital Credit, the $60 billion AUM credit investing arm of Bain Capital, one of the world's leading private investment firms. In his 18 years at Bain Capital Credit, most recently as Partner and Co-Head of Industry Research, Hirschfeld developed deep expertise in the technology, media and telecom sectors. His background gives him a rare combination of strategic financial acumen and a practitioner's understanding of how capital, growth and operational efficiency intersect in fast-moving, performance-driven businesses.
As CFO of DMS, Hirschfeld will lead the company's finance and accounting teams, helping to increase operational efficiency and drive long-term growth. His focus will be on safeguarding DMS’ financial integrity while enabling value creation and scalability of the business.
"I'm thrilled to join DMS at this stage of its journey," said Hirschfeld. "What drew me here is the combination of a strong business model, a talented team and a real opportunity to build something durable. My job is to make sure the financial strategy is as sharp as the go-to-market strategy, and that we're making decisions that set DMS up for long-term success. I can't wait to get started."
The Right Experience At The Right Time
Hirschfeld's appointment reflects DMS’ continued commitment to surrounding its leadership team with executives who bring both depth and strategic vision. With a finance leader of his caliber now in place, DMS is well-positioned to execute on its growth plans with the financial discipline and clarity that the next chapter demands.
"Brian's appointment is another significant step in the momentum we're building at DMS," said Tim Robinson, CEO of DMS. "Every hire we make at this level is intentional; we're bringing in people who raise the bar and push the company forward. Brian's financial depth and strategic instincts are exactly what we need as we continue to grow, and I'm honored and excited to have him on the team."
About DMS (Digital Media Solutions)
DMS is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments, enabling our partners to own their outcome. We connect consumers to solutions that fit and partners to results that matter, so everyone wins. Learn more at digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Contact
Digital Media Solutions, LLCContact
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
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