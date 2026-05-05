"Rainy Day Blues," from Covenant Books Authors Hedy R. Frazier and Regina P. Stephens, is a Charming and Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Fun on a Rainy Day
Coosawhatchie, SC, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hedy R. Frazier and Regina P. Stephens have completed a new book "Rainy Day Blues" — a lyrical story about children getting ready to go outside and play. All of a sudden, the weather changes, it starts to rain, and now they have the blues—the rainy day blues.
The authors, Frazier and Stephens, began their collaborative journey as kindergarten teachers in 1994. Among the numerous performances they created for graduation ceremonies, there was one song they could never let go of. Their love for the song and working with children inspired them to convert their favorite song, "Rainy Day Blues," into a picture book for all to enjoy.
"Rainy Day Blues" by Frazier and Stephens is a sweet and uplifting story that reminds readers to find the joy even on a rainy day. Through vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion, the book explores the importance of resilience and self-expression. Authors Frazier and Stephens share, "We hope that 'Rainy Day Blues' will inspire children to embrace the beauty of a rainy day.”
Published by Covenant Books, Hedy R. Frazier and Regina P. Stephens's delightful work offers a gentle and uplifting message for young readers. This charming picture book is sure to become a beloved classic.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Rainy Day Blues" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books: Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The authors, Frazier and Stephens, began their collaborative journey as kindergarten teachers in 1994. Among the numerous performances they created for graduation ceremonies, there was one song they could never let go of. Their love for the song and working with children inspired them to convert their favorite song, "Rainy Day Blues," into a picture book for all to enjoy.
"Rainy Day Blues" by Frazier and Stephens is a sweet and uplifting story that reminds readers to find the joy even on a rainy day. Through vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion, the book explores the importance of resilience and self-expression. Authors Frazier and Stephens share, "We hope that 'Rainy Day Blues' will inspire children to embrace the beauty of a rainy day.”
Published by Covenant Books, Hedy R. Frazier and Regina P. Stephens's delightful work offers a gentle and uplifting message for young readers. This charming picture book is sure to become a beloved classic.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Rainy Day Blues" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books: Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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