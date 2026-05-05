Recent Release, "Spirit Led," from Covenant Books Author Mary Horner, Reveals a Spiritually Enriching Pathway to Personal Purpose
Chester, MD, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Horner has completed a new book, "Spirit Led: A Healing Journey through Spiritual Growth; 3 Essential Keys to achieving a fulfilling life are: Healing, Restoration, and Personal Transformation" — an illuminating exploration of her own spiritual awakening and the essential keys to living a life aligned with God's divine calling. As a young girl in Philadelphia, Horner developed a captivating passion for adventure and travel, believing that life is an exhilarating journey of transformation.
Author Mary Horner's academic and professional background in clinical research, management, and human resources have provided her with valuable perspective and direction. Yet, it has been her reflective spiritual journey in recent years that has truly empowered her to discover her deepest purpose. Transitioning from corporate America to a simpler, Spirit-led life, Horner is eager to share the profound wisdom she has gained.
"Spirit Led: A Healing Journey through Spiritual Growth; 3 Essential Keys to achieving a fulfilling life are: Healing, Restoration, and Personal Transformation" by Mary Horner invites readers on an inspiring journey of self-discovery. Through embracing intentional introspection and aligning with God's will, readers will uncover the unique gifts and divine purpose that have been waiting to bloom within them. By eliminating distractions and awakening to the power of God's love, this stirring work illuminates a transformative pathway to wholeness, fulfillment, and living one's highest calling.
"As Christians, God has placed within each of us unique gifts, divine seeds of purpose waiting to bloom," said author Mary Horner. "This book is an invitation to that awakening, a guide to rediscovering your purpose, deepening your spiritual walk, and living a life that reflects the power of God's grace at work within you."
Published by Covenant Books, Mary Horner's captivating work empowers readers to unlock their divine potential. This compelling narrative offers an insightful roadmap to awakening, restoration, and living in alignment with one's true purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Spirit Led: A Healing Journey through Spiritual Growth; 3 Essential Keys to achieving a fulfilling life are: Healing, Restoration, and Personal Transformation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Author Mary Horner's academic and professional background in clinical research, management, and human resources have provided her with valuable perspective and direction. Yet, it has been her reflective spiritual journey in recent years that has truly empowered her to discover her deepest purpose. Transitioning from corporate America to a simpler, Spirit-led life, Horner is eager to share the profound wisdom she has gained.
"Spirit Led: A Healing Journey through Spiritual Growth; 3 Essential Keys to achieving a fulfilling life are: Healing, Restoration, and Personal Transformation" by Mary Horner invites readers on an inspiring journey of self-discovery. Through embracing intentional introspection and aligning with God's will, readers will uncover the unique gifts and divine purpose that have been waiting to bloom within them. By eliminating distractions and awakening to the power of God's love, this stirring work illuminates a transformative pathway to wholeness, fulfillment, and living one's highest calling.
"As Christians, God has placed within each of us unique gifts, divine seeds of purpose waiting to bloom," said author Mary Horner. "This book is an invitation to that awakening, a guide to rediscovering your purpose, deepening your spiritual walk, and living a life that reflects the power of God's grace at work within you."
Published by Covenant Books, Mary Horner's captivating work empowers readers to unlock their divine potential. This compelling narrative offers an insightful roadmap to awakening, restoration, and living in alignment with one's true purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Spirit Led: A Healing Journey through Spiritual Growth; 3 Essential Keys to achieving a fulfilling life are: Healing, Restoration, and Personal Transformation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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