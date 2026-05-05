Recent Release, "Theology, Ecology, and Conservation," by Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin, Explores the Biblical Mandate to Protect God's Creation
Camden, NC, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin (Ret.), Ph.D., J.D. has completed a new book, "Theology, Ecology, and Conservation: A New Path for Christian Conservationism" — a compelling treatise that examines the Christian's duty to care for the natural world. Drawing from his extensive experience as a senior environmental attorney, award-winning documentarian, and decorated military leader, the author presents a thoughtful, Scripture-centered perspective on ecological stewardship.
Mullikin's distinguished career has taken him around the globe, representing multinational corporations and the United Nations on matters of environmental law and policy. As director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a former state director of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, he brings a unique combination of professional expertise and Christian conviction to this important work.
"Theology, Ecology, and Conservation: A New Path for Christian Conservationism" by Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin (Ret.), Ph.D., J.D. explores the biblical foundations for environmental protection, showing that the duty to care for God's creation is not an optional add-on, but a fundamental command. Readers will discover a compelling case for why evangelical Christians must actively resist the sin of needless pollution and neglect of the natural world.
"This work is a clarion call for Christians to fulfill our God-given responsibility as stewards of creation," said author Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin (Ret.), Ph.D., J.D. "We are not mere tenants, but caretakers charged with working and keeping the Lord's garden."
Published by Covenant Books, Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin (Ret.), Ph.D., J.D.'s insightful work provides a powerful framework for understanding the theological basis of Christian environmentalism. This impactful book challenges readers to embrace their calling as faithful protectors of God's handiwork.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Theology, Ecology, and Conservation: A New Path for Christian Conservationism" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Mullikin's distinguished career has taken him around the globe, representing multinational corporations and the United Nations on matters of environmental law and policy. As director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a former state director of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, he brings a unique combination of professional expertise and Christian conviction to this important work.
"Theology, Ecology, and Conservation: A New Path for Christian Conservationism" by Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin (Ret.), Ph.D., J.D. explores the biblical foundations for environmental protection, showing that the duty to care for God's creation is not an optional add-on, but a fundamental command. Readers will discover a compelling case for why evangelical Christians must actively resist the sin of needless pollution and neglect of the natural world.
"This work is a clarion call for Christians to fulfill our God-given responsibility as stewards of creation," said author Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin (Ret.), Ph.D., J.D. "We are not mere tenants, but caretakers charged with working and keeping the Lord's garden."
Published by Covenant Books, Maj. Gen. Thomas Mullikin (Ret.), Ph.D., J.D.'s insightful work provides a powerful framework for understanding the theological basis of Christian environmentalism. This impactful book challenges readers to embrace their calling as faithful protectors of God's handiwork.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Theology, Ecology, and Conservation: A New Path for Christian Conservationism" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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