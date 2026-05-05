Recent Release, "More Faith or Less Doubt," from Covenant Books Author Daniel Gibbs, is a Stirring Exploration of the Complexities of Faith
Cleburne, TX, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Gibbs has completed a new book, "More Faith or Less Doubt" that invites readers to consider the nuanced relationship between faith and doubt. Through thoughtful reflection and personal anecdotes, Gibbs leads readers on a spiritually rich journey to deepen their understanding of this timeless theological tension.
The author's background as a longstanding pastor and dedicated missionary shines through in the insightful, faith-filled narrative. Gibbs's decades of experience ministering to diverse communities, both locally and globally, have imbued his writing with a compassionate perspective on the human experience of belief and uncertainty.
"More Faith or Less Doubt" by Daniel Gibbs tackles the universal struggle to reconcile spiritual convictions with lingering doubts. Readers will discover profound wisdom and encouragement as Gibbs explores how faith can be strengthened, even in the face of doubt. This timely work offers a powerful message of hope for all who seek to nurture an intimate, unwavering relationship with the divine.
"As a pastor, I've seen firsthand how doubt can challenge and even threaten one's faith," said author Daniel Gibbs. "But I've also witnessed the transformative power of embracing both faith and doubt, allowing them to coexist and deepen our understanding of God. It is my hope that 'More Faith or Less Doubt' will inspire readers to courageously engage with their questions and emerge with a more vibrant, resilient spirituality."
Published by Covenant Books, Daniel Gibbs's insightful work provides readers with a profound exploration of the complexities of faith. This compelling book offers a stirring message of hope and spiritual growth for all who seek to strengthen their connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "More Faith or Less Doubt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's background as a longstanding pastor and dedicated missionary shines through in the insightful, faith-filled narrative. Gibbs's decades of experience ministering to diverse communities, both locally and globally, have imbued his writing with a compassionate perspective on the human experience of belief and uncertainty.
"More Faith or Less Doubt" by Daniel Gibbs tackles the universal struggle to reconcile spiritual convictions with lingering doubts. Readers will discover profound wisdom and encouragement as Gibbs explores how faith can be strengthened, even in the face of doubt. This timely work offers a powerful message of hope for all who seek to nurture an intimate, unwavering relationship with the divine.
"As a pastor, I've seen firsthand how doubt can challenge and even threaten one's faith," said author Daniel Gibbs. "But I've also witnessed the transformative power of embracing both faith and doubt, allowing them to coexist and deepen our understanding of God. It is my hope that 'More Faith or Less Doubt' will inspire readers to courageously engage with their questions and emerge with a more vibrant, resilient spirituality."
Published by Covenant Books, Daniel Gibbs's insightful work provides readers with a profound exploration of the complexities of faith. This compelling book offers a stirring message of hope and spiritual growth for all who seek to strengthen their connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "More Faith or Less Doubt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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