Recent Release, "In His Service," from Covenant Books Author Courtney Wells Offers a Six-Week Devotional Strengthening Educators Through Scripture
Etowah, TN, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Courtney Wells has completed a new book, "In His Service: Encouragement for Teachers from the Word of God” — a devotional designed to uplift and renew Christian educators by grounding them in the power and wisdom of the Bible. Drawing from her own extensive experience in the classroom, the author offers daily reflections, practical tips, and heartfelt prayers to help teachers navigate the joys and challenges of their calling.
With a deep love for God's Word and a passion for empowering others, Courtney Wells weaves her personal story into this faith-filled work. As a devoted Christian, wife, and lifelong educator, she brings a uniquely relatable perspective to the trials and triumphs of teaching.
"In His Service" by Courtney Wells reminds readers that their work in the classroom is more than just a job — it is a sacred calling to serve, nurture, and inspire young minds. Through this devotional, educators will discover renewed strength, purpose, and an unwavering confidence that God will equip and sustain them as they pour their lives into their students.
"As an educator, I am honored to share this devotional that comes from my heart," said author Courtney Wells. "My prayer is that it will provide the encouragement, wisdom, and practical tools to help teachers thrive in their God-given vocation."
Published by Covenant Books, Courtney Wells's stirring work offers a faith-filled, inspiring message for Christian educators. This devotional will leave a lasting impact on all who seek to serve the Lord through the noble profession of teaching.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "In His Service: Encouragement for Teachers from the Word of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a deep love for God's Word and a passion for empowering others, Courtney Wells weaves her personal story into this faith-filled work. As a devoted Christian, wife, and lifelong educator, she brings a uniquely relatable perspective to the trials and triumphs of teaching.
"In His Service" by Courtney Wells reminds readers that their work in the classroom is more than just a job — it is a sacred calling to serve, nurture, and inspire young minds. Through this devotional, educators will discover renewed strength, purpose, and an unwavering confidence that God will equip and sustain them as they pour their lives into their students.
"As an educator, I am honored to share this devotional that comes from my heart," said author Courtney Wells. "My prayer is that it will provide the encouragement, wisdom, and practical tools to help teachers thrive in their God-given vocation."
Published by Covenant Books, Courtney Wells's stirring work offers a faith-filled, inspiring message for Christian educators. This devotional will leave a lasting impact on all who seek to serve the Lord through the noble profession of teaching.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "In His Service: Encouragement for Teachers from the Word of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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