Author Alan Grey’s New Book, "The Game," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Lawyer Who Must Find His Way Back to His Reality in Order to Stop the Rise of the Antichrist
Recent release “The Game” from Covenant Books author Alan Grey is a riveting novel that centers around Clarence, a lawyer who goes missing after being sucked into an alternative reality. Desperate to get back home, Clarence must explore his understanding of reality in order to return to his reality and stop the Antichrist from coming to power.
Fort Mills, SC, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alan Grey, a Christian apologist who lives in South Carolina with his family and is currently working on a master of arts in Christian Apologetics, has completed his new book, “The Game”: a gripping story that follows a lawyer who finds himself trapped in an alternative reality, where he must find a way home in order to save his world from destruction.
“Clarence is a successful lawyer in a big city whose law firm is under investigation by the FBI for embezzlement, and Clarence goes missing,” writes Grey. “Clarence finds himself stuck in an alternate reality surrounded by mysterious people who ask him strange questions. He must examine his understanding of reality if he hopes to escape. Meanwhile, outside in the real world, the Antichrist is coming to power. Unbeknownst to Clarence, he is the only one who knows how to stop the Antichrist. Clarence’s ex-wife, Claudia, and his fifteen-year-old daughter, Olivia, are desperately trying to find him when they uncover the pernicious motives of a company named the QPPI that is getting ready to launch a time portal into another dimension. Will Clarence escape and stop the Antichrist or will the world end before he can?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alan Grey’s new book will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Clarence’s journey to find the answers he needs to return home before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Game” offers readers a thought-provoking journey that’s sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Clarence is a successful lawyer in a big city whose law firm is under investigation by the FBI for embezzlement, and Clarence goes missing,” writes Grey. “Clarence finds himself stuck in an alternate reality surrounded by mysterious people who ask him strange questions. He must examine his understanding of reality if he hopes to escape. Meanwhile, outside in the real world, the Antichrist is coming to power. Unbeknownst to Clarence, he is the only one who knows how to stop the Antichrist. Clarence’s ex-wife, Claudia, and his fifteen-year-old daughter, Olivia, are desperately trying to find him when they uncover the pernicious motives of a company named the QPPI that is getting ready to launch a time portal into another dimension. Will Clarence escape and stop the Antichrist or will the world end before he can?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alan Grey’s new book will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Clarence’s journey to find the answers he needs to return home before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Game” offers readers a thought-provoking journey that’s sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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