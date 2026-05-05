Author Alan Grey’s New Book, "The Game," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Lawyer Who Must Find His Way Back to His Reality in Order to Stop the Rise of the Antichrist

Recent release “The Game” from Covenant Books author Alan Grey is a riveting novel that centers around Clarence, a lawyer who goes missing after being sucked into an alternative reality. Desperate to get back home, Clarence must explore his understanding of reality in order to return to his reality and stop the Antichrist from coming to power.