Author Yvette Camarena’s New Book, "Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?" Follows a Lizard Named Liam Who Teaches Readers How Different Animals Survive During the Winter

Recent release “Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?” from Covenant Books author Yvette Camarena is a riveting tale that explores how different animal species prepare for and survive during the colder seasons. Narrated by a friend lizard named Liam, “Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?” will help readers learn about how their favorite animals weather the winter months.