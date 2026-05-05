Author Yvette Camarena’s New Book, "Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?" Follows a Lizard Named Liam Who Teaches Readers How Different Animals Survive During the Winter
Recent release “Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?” from Covenant Books author Yvette Camarena is a riveting tale that explores how different animal species prepare for and survive during the colder seasons. Narrated by a friend lizard named Liam, “Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?” will help readers learn about how their favorite animals weather the winter months.
Folsom, CA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yvette Camarena, who served in the NYPD for twenty years and retired as a sergeant, has completed her new book, “Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?”: a captivating story that explores how different animals react to the cold winter weather and what they do in order to survive.
Author Yvette Camarena was born and raised in San Jose, California. She followed in her father’s footsteps, choosing a law enforcement career. She joined the NYPD in 1992 and retired as a sergeant, after twenty years of service, in 2012. Currently, she lives in Folsom, California, with her husband, Nikita, where she operates a home-based preschool, serving ages two through five.
“‘Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?’ was created to inspire children with the beauty and wonder of nature and to encourage curiosity and appreciation of all living beings,” writes Camarena. “Liam, the recurring lizard, narrates and guides the children through the pages, demonstrating the many instinctive survival traits of our most beloved creatures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yvette Camarena’s new book will inspire readers of all ages to learn more about their favorite animals and their different seasonal behaviors, sparking a life-long love of animals and the natural world.
Readers can purchase “Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Yvette Camarena was born and raised in San Jose, California. She followed in her father’s footsteps, choosing a law enforcement career. She joined the NYPD in 1992 and retired as a sergeant, after twenty years of service, in 2012. Currently, she lives in Folsom, California, with her husband, Nikita, where she operates a home-based preschool, serving ages two through five.
“‘Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?’ was created to inspire children with the beauty and wonder of nature and to encourage curiosity and appreciation of all living beings,” writes Camarena. “Liam, the recurring lizard, narrates and guides the children through the pages, demonstrating the many instinctive survival traits of our most beloved creatures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yvette Camarena’s new book will inspire readers of all ages to learn more about their favorite animals and their different seasonal behaviors, sparking a life-long love of animals and the natural world.
Readers can purchase “Where Do They Go When It Gets Cold?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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