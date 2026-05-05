Recent Release, "The Word," from Covenant Books Author Don Baunsgard, Offers a Stirring Exploration of the Profound Truth That Jesus is the Word of God
North Bend, WA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Don Baunsgard has completed a new book, "The Word" — a powerful work that delves into the Gospel of John's declaration that "In the beginning was the Word." Through fifteen insightful chapters, he guides readers on a captivating journey to fully comprehend the Biblical subject titles that point to the intentional focus on Jesus as the living Word.
The author's faith-filled background and personal calling inform the heartfelt narrative. Baunsgard's mission is to open the eyes of the spiritually blind, bringing forth the fruit of righteous living in accordance with faith in Christ. As we face the challenges of the end-times, his work offers timeless wisdom and urgent relevance, calling us to heed Christ's warnings and be found righteous when He returns.
"The Word" by Don Baunsgard invites readers to dive deep into God's Word, uncovering the invaluable treasures Jesus left behind for us to find. It is a transformative journey towards becoming Kingdom-minded and eternity-bound.
"It has been my mission to open the eyes of the blind...to tell the world what the Word of God says...plainly and clearly," said author Don Baunsgard.
Published by Covenant Books, Don Baunsgard's compelling work equips readers with powerful insights for living out their faith. This insightful and inspiring book is a must-read for all who seek to deepen their understanding of Jesus as the living Word.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "The Word" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's faith-filled background and personal calling inform the heartfelt narrative. Baunsgard's mission is to open the eyes of the spiritually blind, bringing forth the fruit of righteous living in accordance with faith in Christ. As we face the challenges of the end-times, his work offers timeless wisdom and urgent relevance, calling us to heed Christ's warnings and be found righteous when He returns.
"The Word" by Don Baunsgard invites readers to dive deep into God's Word, uncovering the invaluable treasures Jesus left behind for us to find. It is a transformative journey towards becoming Kingdom-minded and eternity-bound.
"It has been my mission to open the eyes of the blind...to tell the world what the Word of God says...plainly and clearly," said author Don Baunsgard.
Published by Covenant Books, Don Baunsgard's compelling work equips readers with powerful insights for living out their faith. This insightful and inspiring book is a must-read for all who seek to deepen their understanding of Jesus as the living Word.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "The Word" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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