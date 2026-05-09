Ulterground Records Releases “Fleeting Swagger,” a New EP by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: Fleeting Swagger”, the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” series.
Brooklyn, NY, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fleeting Swagger, a next chapter in the Untold Stories series, is inspired by an award winning animated short film, is shaped by moments of human presence within the natural world. It lingers on small gestures — footsteps through forests, hands reaching for flowers, the calm assurance with which we move through landscapes that existed long before us.
Told from the perspective of Nature itself, the music reverses that gaze. Beneath its expansive and often serene surface lies an awareness of immense, dormant power — a reminder that human dominance is brief, fragile, and ultimately insignificant. When Nature answers back, it does so not with anger, but with scale and inevitability, placing us gently yet firmly back into our true position: a small, fleeting part of a far greater whole.
Untold Stories: Fleeting Swagger is available now on all major music platforms for streaming and download.
https://album.link/FleetingSwagger
Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive performing background, currently based in the New York City.
His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected musical elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres.
Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity allowing him to consistently explore new ideas and pursue unique creative solutions.
https://www.stefankristinkov.com.
Told from the perspective of Nature itself, the music reverses that gaze. Beneath its expansive and often serene surface lies an awareness of immense, dormant power — a reminder that human dominance is brief, fragile, and ultimately insignificant. When Nature answers back, it does so not with anger, but with scale and inevitability, placing us gently yet firmly back into our true position: a small, fleeting part of a far greater whole.
Untold Stories: Fleeting Swagger is available now on all major music platforms for streaming and download.
https://album.link/FleetingSwagger
Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive performing background, currently based in the New York City.
His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected musical elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres.
Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity allowing him to consistently explore new ideas and pursue unique creative solutions.
https://www.stefankristinkov.com.
Contact
Ulterground RecordsContact
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
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