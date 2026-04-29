PARTNERNOMICS Announces Leadership Transition: Founder Mark Brigman Steps Down, Jim Lezzer Named Executive Director
PARTNERNOMICS, a leading partner strategy and education platform used by over 5,000 professionals from 98 countries, announces a leadership transition as Founder Mark Brigman steps down from daily operations and Jim Lezzer assumes the role of Executive Director.
Kansas City, MO, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PARTNERNOMICS, a leading partner strategy and education platform, today announced a leadership transition as Founder Mark Brigman steps down from day-to-day leadership and Jim Lezzer assumes the role of Executive Director.
Brigman will remain the Founder of PARTNERNOMICS and continue to serve in an advisory capacity, providing strategic guidance, historical context, and support for the continued evolution of the PARTNERNOMICS methodology.
The transition marks a new chapter for PARTNERNOMICS as the organization prepares to expand its reach, strengthen its operating infrastructure, and continue helping companies build stronger, more effective partner programs. PARTNERNOMICS is used by more than 5,000 professionals from 98 countries and offers the distinctive Strategic Partner Leadership Professional certification through the University of Central Missouri (UCM).
“PARTNERNOMICS has always been about helping organizations create more intentional, disciplined, and productive partnerships,” said Mark Brigman, Founder of PARTNERNOMICS. “As I step back from day-to-day operations, I’m confident that Jim is the right person to carry this work forward. He understands the methodology, he brings deep partnership experience, and he has the operational mindset needed to help PARTNERNOMICS grow into its next phase.”
Lezzer brings extensive experience in strategic partnerships, business development, commercialization strategy, and partnership operations. As Founder of Aevia Partners, he has helped organizations turn partnerships, integrations, and ecosystem relationships into measurable business outcomes.
In his new role as Executive Director, Lezzer will oversee PARTNERNOMICS operations, commercialization, marketing, business development, and platform growth.
“Mark has built something meaningful with PARTNERNOMICS,” said Jim Lezzer, Executive Director of PARTNERNOMICS. “The methodology gives companies a practical way to think about partnerships as a business discipline, not just a collection of relationships or ad hoc opportunities. My goal is to honor the foundation Mark created while expanding the reach, accessibility, and commercial impact of the PARTNERNOMICS platform.”
As part of the transition, Aevia Partners will support the operational management of PARTNERNOMICS. The organization will continue serving business leaders, partnership professionals, and organizations seeking a clearer, more structured approach to partner strategy, partner program development, and partner-led growth.
“Partnerships are becoming more important, but also more complex,” Lezzer added. “Companies need better systems, clearer strategy, and stronger execution. PARTNERNOMICS is well positioned to help leaders build partner programs that are intentional, measurable, and aligned with real business outcomes.”
PARTNERNOMICS plans to continue developing its existing programs, content, education, and resources while exploring new ways to serve organizations through training, advisory support, digital assets, and partner program enablement.
About PARTNERNOMICS
PARTNERNOMICS is a partner strategy and education platform focused on helping organizations design, build, and optimize effective partner programs. Through its methodology, training, resources, and advisory support, PARTNERNOMICS helps business leaders and partnership professionals bring greater structure, discipline, and commercial impact to their partnership efforts.
About Mark Brigman
Mark Brigman is the Founder of PARTNERNOMICS and a recognized partnership strategy leader. Through PARTNERNOMICS, he developed a practical methodology for helping organizations build stronger partner programs, improve partner performance, and approach partnerships as a disciplined business function.
About Jim Lezzer
Jim Lezzer is the Executive Director of PARTNERNOMICS and Founder of Aevia Partners. He works with organizations to build, activate, and commercialize strategic partnerships, with particular depth in healthcare technology, interoperability, ecosystem strategy, and partner-led growth.
Brigman will remain the Founder of PARTNERNOMICS and continue to serve in an advisory capacity, providing strategic guidance, historical context, and support for the continued evolution of the PARTNERNOMICS methodology.
The transition marks a new chapter for PARTNERNOMICS as the organization prepares to expand its reach, strengthen its operating infrastructure, and continue helping companies build stronger, more effective partner programs. PARTNERNOMICS is used by more than 5,000 professionals from 98 countries and offers the distinctive Strategic Partner Leadership Professional certification through the University of Central Missouri (UCM).
“PARTNERNOMICS has always been about helping organizations create more intentional, disciplined, and productive partnerships,” said Mark Brigman, Founder of PARTNERNOMICS. “As I step back from day-to-day operations, I’m confident that Jim is the right person to carry this work forward. He understands the methodology, he brings deep partnership experience, and he has the operational mindset needed to help PARTNERNOMICS grow into its next phase.”
Lezzer brings extensive experience in strategic partnerships, business development, commercialization strategy, and partnership operations. As Founder of Aevia Partners, he has helped organizations turn partnerships, integrations, and ecosystem relationships into measurable business outcomes.
In his new role as Executive Director, Lezzer will oversee PARTNERNOMICS operations, commercialization, marketing, business development, and platform growth.
“Mark has built something meaningful with PARTNERNOMICS,” said Jim Lezzer, Executive Director of PARTNERNOMICS. “The methodology gives companies a practical way to think about partnerships as a business discipline, not just a collection of relationships or ad hoc opportunities. My goal is to honor the foundation Mark created while expanding the reach, accessibility, and commercial impact of the PARTNERNOMICS platform.”
As part of the transition, Aevia Partners will support the operational management of PARTNERNOMICS. The organization will continue serving business leaders, partnership professionals, and organizations seeking a clearer, more structured approach to partner strategy, partner program development, and partner-led growth.
“Partnerships are becoming more important, but also more complex,” Lezzer added. “Companies need better systems, clearer strategy, and stronger execution. PARTNERNOMICS is well positioned to help leaders build partner programs that are intentional, measurable, and aligned with real business outcomes.”
PARTNERNOMICS plans to continue developing its existing programs, content, education, and resources while exploring new ways to serve organizations through training, advisory support, digital assets, and partner program enablement.
About PARTNERNOMICS
PARTNERNOMICS is a partner strategy and education platform focused on helping organizations design, build, and optimize effective partner programs. Through its methodology, training, resources, and advisory support, PARTNERNOMICS helps business leaders and partnership professionals bring greater structure, discipline, and commercial impact to their partnership efforts.
About Mark Brigman
Mark Brigman is the Founder of PARTNERNOMICS and a recognized partnership strategy leader. Through PARTNERNOMICS, he developed a practical methodology for helping organizations build stronger partner programs, improve partner performance, and approach partnerships as a disciplined business function.
About Jim Lezzer
Jim Lezzer is the Executive Director of PARTNERNOMICS and Founder of Aevia Partners. He works with organizations to build, activate, and commercialize strategic partnerships, with particular depth in healthcare technology, interoperability, ecosystem strategy, and partner-led growth.
Contact
PARTNERNOMICS, LLCContact
Jim Lezzer
(561) 236-0182
partnernomics.com
aeviapartners.com
Jim Lezzer
(561) 236-0182
partnernomics.com
aeviapartners.com
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