Pablo Emilio Rey Pedraza’s New Book, *El despertar de mi conciencia* is an Intimate and Courageous Work of Memory, Faith, Desire, and Survival
Garner, NC, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pablo Emilio Rey Pedraza was born in Colombia in 1956. In the early 1970s, he was sent to Venezuela—a country where he lived for a large part of his life and where he accumulated the experiences that today fuel the testimonial power of his work. He currently resides in the United States, carrying with him a history marked by displacement, deep human connections, struggle, and reflection. His writing stems from lived experience and from a need to recount—with candor and depth—the passages that have shaped his consciousness.
In *El despertar de mi conciencia*, he shares a deeply personal perspective on life, human bonds, and the struggle to keep moving forward. With a direct and unadorned voice, the author presents in *El despertar de mi conciencia* a narrative that begins at the moment when—in his own words—the awakening of his consciousness began, at the age of seven. From that point, he reconstructs episodes from his childhood and adolescence: his platonic and real loves, his vices and downfalls, his views on religion and the Catholic Church, as well as the friendships and adventures that accompanied him throughout an existence fraught with risk and the need to survive.
Pablo Emilio Rey Pedraza reveals himself to the reader with honesty and without reservation, stating: “In this book, I recount my life starting from the awakening of my consciousness at age seven, and I speak of my childhood, my loves, my vices, my beliefs, and the dangers I endured.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pablo Emilio Rey Pedraza’s work, *El despertar de mi conciencia* (The Awakening of My Conscience), invites readers to reflect on memory, identity, guilt, passion, faith, and survival. It is the testimony of a life narrated with raw honesty, sensitivity, and a profound desire to understand the path traveled.
Readers wishing to partake in this wonderful and intimate experience can do so by reading this book; *El despertar de mi conciencia* is available for purchase at any bookstore, as well as through online retailers such as Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, please contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles every intrinsic aspect involved in the publication of its authors' books—including distribution to the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors need to be free to create, rather than being bogged down by the complexities of the business side—such as digital book conversion, setting up sales accounts, insurance, taxes, and similar matters. Their authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming tasks to focus on their true passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In *El despertar de mi conciencia*, he shares a deeply personal perspective on life, human bonds, and the struggle to keep moving forward. With a direct and unadorned voice, the author presents in *El despertar de mi conciencia* a narrative that begins at the moment when—in his own words—the awakening of his consciousness began, at the age of seven. From that point, he reconstructs episodes from his childhood and adolescence: his platonic and real loves, his vices and downfalls, his views on religion and the Catholic Church, as well as the friendships and adventures that accompanied him throughout an existence fraught with risk and the need to survive.
Pablo Emilio Rey Pedraza reveals himself to the reader with honesty and without reservation, stating: “In this book, I recount my life starting from the awakening of my consciousness at age seven, and I speak of my childhood, my loves, my vices, my beliefs, and the dangers I endured.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pablo Emilio Rey Pedraza’s work, *El despertar de mi conciencia* (The Awakening of My Conscience), invites readers to reflect on memory, identity, guilt, passion, faith, and survival. It is the testimony of a life narrated with raw honesty, sensitivity, and a profound desire to understand the path traveled.
Readers wishing to partake in this wonderful and intimate experience can do so by reading this book; *El despertar de mi conciencia* is available for purchase at any bookstore, as well as through online retailers such as Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, please contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles every intrinsic aspect involved in the publication of its authors' books—including distribution to the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors need to be free to create, rather than being bogged down by the complexities of the business side—such as digital book conversion, setting up sales accounts, insurance, taxes, and similar matters. Their authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming tasks to focus on their true passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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