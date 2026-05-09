Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces Nate Harkness as New President
Fayetteville, GA, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- he Board of Directors of the Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Harkness as the organization’s next President, effective March 31, 2026. This appointment follows a prayerful and comprehensive search process aimed at ensuring the continued growth and stability of WDA’s global mission.
Harkness, who previously served as the Executive Director of Ministry at WDA, succeeds Bob Dukes, a co-founder of the organization who has served faithfully since its inception in 1974. Under Dukes' leadership, WDA fully developed its discipleship materials and integrated restorative ministry as a core component of its work.
“Nate brings a strong track record in disciple-making, vision-casting, and leadership, with a pastoral heart for equipping leaders and churches around the world,” said Woody Johnson, Chairman of the Board. “We are confident he will lead with integrity, vision, and a collaborative spirit as we enter this new season.”
Harkness expressed his commitment to maintaining WDA's core values while seeking new opportunities for impact. His vision focuses on:
Mission Continuity: Maintaining WDA’s commitment to equipping churches and leaders to make lifelong disciples of Jesus.
Relational Connection: Strengthening the bonds between WDA, its partners, and the communities it serves.
Global Expansion: Bringing fresh energy to reach more leaders and churches worldwide.
Upcoming Events
The community is invited to meet the new President through several upcoming opportunities:
Virtual Meet & Greet: A 30-minute Zoom event featuring a vision-sharing session and Q&A on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST.
WDA Open House & Lunch: An in-person event at WDA Headquarters on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EST.
About Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA)
Founded in 1974, WDA is a non-profit ministry dedicated to equipping leaders and churches to make disciples like Jesus. Through its discipleship materials, leadership training, and restorative ministry programs like Restoring Your Heart, WDA serves the Church both locally and internationally.
To learn more about Nate, his vision, and to RSVP for one of the options to connect above, visit https://disciplebuilding.org/president/.
Harkness, who previously served as the Executive Director of Ministry at WDA, succeeds Bob Dukes, a co-founder of the organization who has served faithfully since its inception in 1974. Under Dukes' leadership, WDA fully developed its discipleship materials and integrated restorative ministry as a core component of its work.
“Nate brings a strong track record in disciple-making, vision-casting, and leadership, with a pastoral heart for equipping leaders and churches around the world,” said Woody Johnson, Chairman of the Board. “We are confident he will lead with integrity, vision, and a collaborative spirit as we enter this new season.”
Harkness expressed his commitment to maintaining WDA's core values while seeking new opportunities for impact. His vision focuses on:
Mission Continuity: Maintaining WDA’s commitment to equipping churches and leaders to make lifelong disciples of Jesus.
Relational Connection: Strengthening the bonds between WDA, its partners, and the communities it serves.
Global Expansion: Bringing fresh energy to reach more leaders and churches worldwide.
Upcoming Events
The community is invited to meet the new President through several upcoming opportunities:
Virtual Meet & Greet: A 30-minute Zoom event featuring a vision-sharing session and Q&A on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST.
WDA Open House & Lunch: An in-person event at WDA Headquarters on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EST.
About Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA)
Founded in 1974, WDA is a non-profit ministry dedicated to equipping leaders and churches to make disciples like Jesus. Through its discipleship materials, leadership training, and restorative ministry programs like Restoring Your Heart, WDA serves the Church both locally and internationally.
To learn more about Nate, his vision, and to RSVP for one of the options to connect above, visit https://disciplebuilding.org/president/.
Contact
Worldwide Discipleship AssociationContact
Travis Orndorff
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Operations)
Travis Orndorff
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Operations)
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