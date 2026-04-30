City of Trees Real Estate Announces Luxury One-Acre Estate in Southwest Meridian
City of Trees Real Estate announces the listing of 7095 S Pear Blossom Way in Meridian. Situated on a one-acre lot, this 5,581-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. Notable amenities include a main-level primary suite, gourmet kitchen, dedicated media area, geothermal heating and cooling, and an oversized four-car garage, all with convenient access to schools, parks, shopping, and Interstate 84.
Meridian, ID, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team, announces an exceptional residential property at 7095 S Pear Blossom Way in Meridian, now offered for sale.
Situated on a one-acre parcel in southwest Meridian, the home encompasses more than 5,500 square feet and includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet, while the floor plan is designed to accommodate both daily living and large-scale gatherings. Architectural details throughout the home include coffered ceilings, custom millwork, wainscoting, and multiple gas fireplaces.
The main level includes a primary suite with a tile walk-in shower, soaking tub, double-sided fireplace, and adjoining sitting area. A junior ensuite with an accessible shower is also located on the main floor. The kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops, a full tile backsplash, and a large pantry, connecting to several living areas and a dedicated media space.
Outside, the property features mature landscaping, raised garden beds, raspberry bushes, peach trees, and broad views of the surrounding area. Additional amenities include geothermal heating and cooling, a private well, community septic service, and an oversized four-car garage with attic storage. The lot also offers space for future additions, such as a shop or pool, subject to HOA approval. Convenient access to Interstate 84, local shopping, schools, and nearby parks further enhances the property’s appeal.
Situated on a one-acre parcel in southwest Meridian, the home encompasses more than 5,500 square feet and includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet, while the floor plan is designed to accommodate both daily living and large-scale gatherings. Architectural details throughout the home include coffered ceilings, custom millwork, wainscoting, and multiple gas fireplaces.
The main level includes a primary suite with a tile walk-in shower, soaking tub, double-sided fireplace, and adjoining sitting area. A junior ensuite with an accessible shower is also located on the main floor. The kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops, a full tile backsplash, and a large pantry, connecting to several living areas and a dedicated media space.
Outside, the property features mature landscaping, raised garden beds, raspberry bushes, peach trees, and broad views of the surrounding area. Additional amenities include geothermal heating and cooling, a private well, community septic service, and an oversized four-car garage with attic storage. The lot also offers space for future additions, such as a shop or pool, subject to HOA approval. Convenient access to Interstate 84, local shopping, schools, and nearby parks further enhances the property’s appeal.
Contact
City of Trees Real EstateContact
Mariah May
208-494-9778
cityoftreesrealestate.com
Mariah May
208-494-9778
cityoftreesrealestate.com
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