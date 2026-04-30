City of Trees Real Estate Announces Luxury One-Acre Estate in Southwest Meridian

City of Trees Real Estate announces the listing of 7095 S Pear Blossom Way in Meridian. Situated on a one-acre lot, this 5,581-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. Notable amenities include a main-level primary suite, gourmet kitchen, dedicated media area, geothermal heating and cooling, and an oversized four-car garage, all with convenient access to schools, parks, shopping, and Interstate 84.