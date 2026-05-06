Crisanna Cheser’s Newly Released “Please God, let me see you more.” is a Tender Children’s Book That Guides Young Hearts to Find God in Everyday Moments
“Please God, let me see you more.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Crisanna Cheser is a gentle, faith-filled story that encourages children to pray through their emotions and discover God’s presence in the world around them.
Georgetown, KY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Please God, let me see you more.”: a beautifully illustrated children’s book that invites readers on a quiet, heartfelt journey of prayer, wonder, and spiritual awareness. “Please God, let me see you more.” is the creation of published author, Crisanna Cheser, devoted wife and mother of two, she is supported by a loving family who taught her to follow Jesus. Originally from eastern Kentucky, she now lives on a farm in central Kentucky. This is her first book, created from a desire to encourage others to seek God in every season of life and to pray, trust, and discover His presence all around them.
Cheser shares, “Have you ever woken up with strange emotions, and you can’t quite figure them out?
Do what my mama told me to do and pray about it. Ask God for comfort and wisdom, and just maybe, you can see Him today.
I promise He will show up all around you as you go about your day. He can be in the wind, the sunshine, or the embrace of a loved one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crisanna Cheser’s new book is a comforting and faith-centered resource that helps children navigate emotions, build a habit of prayer, and grow in awareness of God’s loving presence in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Please God, let me see you more.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Please God, let me see you more.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cheser shares, “Have you ever woken up with strange emotions, and you can’t quite figure them out?
Do what my mama told me to do and pray about it. Ask God for comfort and wisdom, and just maybe, you can see Him today.
I promise He will show up all around you as you go about your day. He can be in the wind, the sunshine, or the embrace of a loved one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crisanna Cheser’s new book is a comforting and faith-centered resource that helps children navigate emotions, build a habit of prayer, and grow in awareness of God’s loving presence in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Please God, let me see you more.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Please God, let me see you more.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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