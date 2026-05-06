Jesse Hereda’s Newly Released "The Battle for Covenant Grove" is a Faith-Driven Young Adult Adventure That Explores Spiritual Warfare and the Power of Prayer
“The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Hereda is a suspenseful story of faith and courage that follows a group of young friends as they confront unseen spiritual battles and discover the strength found in trusting God.
Lancaster, PA, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening”: a gripping faith-based novel that blends suspense, spiritual themes, and coming-of-age challenges. “The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening” is the creation of published author, Jesse Hereda, a storyteller and lifelong Catholic from Central Pennsylvania who is passionate about sharing Christ’s message of love and the reality of the spiritual battle between good and evil. Through his writing, he aims to inspire readers—especially young people—to grow closer to God and resist evil by embracing faith and prayer. His stories combine suspenseful storytelling with themes of spiritual warfare, courage, and redemption, encouraging readers to recognize God’s presence in their lives. Hereda also highlights the importance of seeking guidance through prayer and the support of angels and saints. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, appreciating nature, and spending time with family, friends, and his Rottweiler in the mountains of Pennsylvania.
Hereda shares, “In the quiet town of Covenant Grove, shadows are stirring—and one boy’s soul hangs in the balance.
Josh Alden thought his biggest challenges were surviving junior high and navigating the ups and downs of friendship. But when his best friend Mason becomes distant, angry, and seemingly lost to a darkness no one else can see, Josh finds himself drawn into a far greater battle. Forces of good and evil are at war, and Mason is caught in the cross fire.
Guided by the enigmatic and otherworldly Mike—who may just be something more than he appears—Josh discovers his faith is the key to something much larger than himself. With his loyal friend Ava by his side, Josh must confront ancient curses, unseen enemies, and his own doubts as they race to save Mason before it’s too late.
But the darkness is cunning, preying on fear and weaknesses in ways none of them expect. As secrets unravel, they realize that their fight is about more than Mason—it’s about the soul of their town, their families, and their own futures. Through prayers and unwavering courage, Josh must learn to trust God’s plan and embrace his own calling to protect the light.
The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening is a gripping story of friendship, redemption, and the fight for light in the face of overwhelming darkness. Packed with heart-pounding moments, spiritual truths, and a touch of divine mystery, this story will resonate with anyone who believes in faith, hope, and the strength found in unity.
The first battle is won, but the Evil One hasn’t given up. Covenant Grove needs its defenders—and the light of faith must burn brighter than ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesse Hereda’s new book delivers an engaging story that combines adventure with spiritual insight, encouraging readers to reflect on the power of faith, friendship, and unity in the face of darkness.
Consumers can purchase “The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hereda shares, “In the quiet town of Covenant Grove, shadows are stirring—and one boy’s soul hangs in the balance.
Josh Alden thought his biggest challenges were surviving junior high and navigating the ups and downs of friendship. But when his best friend Mason becomes distant, angry, and seemingly lost to a darkness no one else can see, Josh finds himself drawn into a far greater battle. Forces of good and evil are at war, and Mason is caught in the cross fire.
Guided by the enigmatic and otherworldly Mike—who may just be something more than he appears—Josh discovers his faith is the key to something much larger than himself. With his loyal friend Ava by his side, Josh must confront ancient curses, unseen enemies, and his own doubts as they race to save Mason before it’s too late.
But the darkness is cunning, preying on fear and weaknesses in ways none of them expect. As secrets unravel, they realize that their fight is about more than Mason—it’s about the soul of their town, their families, and their own futures. Through prayers and unwavering courage, Josh must learn to trust God’s plan and embrace his own calling to protect the light.
The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening is a gripping story of friendship, redemption, and the fight for light in the face of overwhelming darkness. Packed with heart-pounding moments, spiritual truths, and a touch of divine mystery, this story will resonate with anyone who believes in faith, hope, and the strength found in unity.
The first battle is won, but the Evil One hasn’t given up. Covenant Grove needs its defenders—and the light of faith must burn brighter than ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesse Hereda’s new book delivers an engaging story that combines adventure with spiritual insight, encouraging readers to reflect on the power of faith, friendship, and unity in the face of darkness.
Consumers can purchase “The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Battle for Covenant Grove: An Awakening”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories