Constance King’s Newly Released "The Chinaberry Preserves" is a Charming Children’s Story About Imagination, Family Traditions, and Learning Through Everyday Moments
“The Chinaberry Preserves” from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance King is a delightful children’s tale that follows a young girl as she learns from her beloved aunt and creates a special “preserve” of her own through curiosity, creativity, and play.
Katy, TX, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Chinaberry Preserves”: a heartwarming children’s story celebrating imagination, family traditions, and the joy of learning through everyday experiences. “The Chinaberry Preserves” is the creation of published author, Constance King, who grew up in a large, multicultural family rich in creativity and practical skills. From a young age, she learned needlecraft, beading, sewing, and cooking by watching her mother and aunts. Her interest in art began at age seven when her father, a teacher who quietly painted himself, introduced her to painting and exposed her to museums, galleries, and exhibits.
Throughout grade school, high school, and college, she actively pursued art, entering competitions, exhibiting her work, and studying art formally. She eventually earned a lifetime credential for teaching art and continues to express her creativity through painting, sewing, crochet, beading, and writing children’s stories. While she worked professionally as a social worker, art remained a constant passion in her life, with themes of nature, people, and especially angels appearing frequently in her work. She takes pride in seeing the artistic legacy of her ancestors continue through her family.
King shares, “Nina climbed up on a stool at the end of the table and watched her Aunt Mabel.
“Aunt Mabel, can I go outside and play?”
Aunt Mabel was peeling and slicing fresh peaches to make peach preserves. Nina’s Aunt Mabel was an excellent cook and baker, and her peach preserves were exceptional, as the task had been handed down to her from her mother before her. She was very kind.
Nina was born in her house and was raised by her from birth, just like Mabel was her momma. Mabel was kind. That made it easy to spend much time with her, watching and learning from her as she went.
Come along with Nina and Aunt Mabel as Nina sets out to make a traditional preserve of her own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Constance King’s new book invites young readers to enjoy a gentle and imaginative story about childhood exploration, family influence, and the simple joys found in everyday moments.
Consumers can purchase “The Chinaberry Preserves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chinaberry Preserves”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout grade school, high school, and college, she actively pursued art, entering competitions, exhibiting her work, and studying art formally. She eventually earned a lifetime credential for teaching art and continues to express her creativity through painting, sewing, crochet, beading, and writing children’s stories. While she worked professionally as a social worker, art remained a constant passion in her life, with themes of nature, people, and especially angels appearing frequently in her work. She takes pride in seeing the artistic legacy of her ancestors continue through her family.
King shares, “Nina climbed up on a stool at the end of the table and watched her Aunt Mabel.
“Aunt Mabel, can I go outside and play?”
Aunt Mabel was peeling and slicing fresh peaches to make peach preserves. Nina’s Aunt Mabel was an excellent cook and baker, and her peach preserves were exceptional, as the task had been handed down to her from her mother before her. She was very kind.
Nina was born in her house and was raised by her from birth, just like Mabel was her momma. Mabel was kind. That made it easy to spend much time with her, watching and learning from her as she went.
Come along with Nina and Aunt Mabel as Nina sets out to make a traditional preserve of her own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Constance King’s new book invites young readers to enjoy a gentle and imaginative story about childhood exploration, family influence, and the simple joys found in everyday moments.
Consumers can purchase “The Chinaberry Preserves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chinaberry Preserves”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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