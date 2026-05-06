Constance King’s Newly Released "The Chinaberry Preserves" is a Charming Children’s Story About Imagination, Family Traditions, and Learning Through Everyday Moments

“The Chinaberry Preserves” from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance King is a delightful children’s tale that follows a young girl as she learns from her beloved aunt and creates a special “preserve” of her own through curiosity, creativity, and play.