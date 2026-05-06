Kimberly Zippi’s Newly Released "Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane" is a Charming Children’s Adventure About Friendship, Teamwork, and Believing in Big Dreams
“Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Zippi is an imaginative children’s story that follows a determined frog and his friends as they work together to repair a plane and make his dream of flying come true.
New York, NY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane”: an uplifting and imaginative children’s story filled with adventure, teamwork, and encouragement to follow one’s dreams. “Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Zippi.
Zippi shares, “Come join us in a magical land on a wild, exciting adventure through the beautiful forest. This book is about family, friends, teamwork, and dreams coming true. A frog and his best friends on a mission.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Zippi’s new book offers a colorful and engaging story that encourages children to dream big, rely on their friends and family, and discover the power of teamwork.
Consumers can purchase “Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Zippi shares, “Come join us in a magical land on a wild, exciting adventure through the beautiful forest. This book is about family, friends, teamwork, and dreams coming true. A frog and his best friends on a mission.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Zippi’s new book offers a colorful and engaging story that encourages children to dream big, rely on their friends and family, and discover the power of teamwork.
Consumers can purchase “Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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