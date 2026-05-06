Kimberly Zippi’s Newly Released "Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane" is a Charming Children’s Adventure About Friendship, Teamwork, and Believing in Big Dreams

“Franklin the Frog Finds a Plane” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Zippi is an imaginative children’s story that follows a determined frog and his friends as they work together to repair a plane and make his dream of flying come true.