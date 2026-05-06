Cynthia Mitchell’s Newly Released "Steph’s First Day of School Adventure" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Courage, Friendship, and New Beginnings
“Steph’s First Day of School Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Mitchell is a gentle and encouraging children’s book that follows a young girl as she overcomes first-day jitters, makes new friends, and discovers the joy of learning.
West Lafayette, IN, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Steph’s First Day of School Adventure”: a delightful children’s tale that captures the excitement, nerves, and triumphs of starting school for the very first time. “Steph’s First Day of School Adventure” is the creation of published author, Cynthia Mitchell, a devoted wife, mother of three, and proud grandmother who delights in inspiring young readers. Encouraged by her husband, she has embraced her lifelong dream of writing stories for children.
Mitchell shares, “Steph is both excited and nervous for her first day of school. With her mom’s loving encouragement, she bravely steps into a brand-new world filled with colorful classrooms, friendly faces, and exciting adventures waiting to unfold. As she meets her kind teacher, Miss Harper, and makes new friends, Maya and Alex, Steph quickly realizes that school is a place for fun, learning, and discovery.
Through laughter, surprises, and a few first-day jitters, Steph learns the power of friendship and the joy of new experiences. By the end of the day, she can’t wait to come back for more!
Steph’s First Day of School Adventure is a heartwarming and relatable story for young readers, celebrating the excitement of new beginnings and the comfort of knowing that every great adventure starts with a single step. Perfect for children starting school or experiencing new transitions, this delightful tale reminds us all that courage and kindness can make any first day special.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Mitchell’s new book is an engaging and reassuring read that helps children approach new experiences with confidence while giving parents a meaningful way to start conversations about school, change, and growing up.
Consumers can purchase “Steph’s First Day of School Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Steph’s First Day of School Adventure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mitchell shares, “Steph is both excited and nervous for her first day of school. With her mom’s loving encouragement, she bravely steps into a brand-new world filled with colorful classrooms, friendly faces, and exciting adventures waiting to unfold. As she meets her kind teacher, Miss Harper, and makes new friends, Maya and Alex, Steph quickly realizes that school is a place for fun, learning, and discovery.
Through laughter, surprises, and a few first-day jitters, Steph learns the power of friendship and the joy of new experiences. By the end of the day, she can’t wait to come back for more!
Steph’s First Day of School Adventure is a heartwarming and relatable story for young readers, celebrating the excitement of new beginnings and the comfort of knowing that every great adventure starts with a single step. Perfect for children starting school or experiencing new transitions, this delightful tale reminds us all that courage and kindness can make any first day special.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Mitchell’s new book is an engaging and reassuring read that helps children approach new experiences with confidence while giving parents a meaningful way to start conversations about school, change, and growing up.
Consumers can purchase “Steph’s First Day of School Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Steph’s First Day of School Adventure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories