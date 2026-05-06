David Durrah’s Newly Released "Weapons of Our Warfare" is a Powerful Christian Allegory Exploring Unity, Faith, and Spiritual Battle
“Weapons of Our Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Durrah is a compelling faith-based narrative that illustrates the importance of unity and spiritual strength in overcoming life’s battles.
Marianna, FL, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Weapons of Our Warfare”: a thought-provoking Christian allegory that brings to life the spiritual warfare described in Scripture through an engaging, character-driven narrative. “Weapons of Our Warfare” is the creation of published author, David Durrah, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, who served with the United States Marine Corps and is a Persian Gulf veteran. Durrah is a student of Moody Bible Institute and John Carroll University, and a graduate of Cuyahoga Community College.
Durrah shares, “This story embodies the spiritual war the Apostle Paul wrote about in his letter to the church in Ephesus.
Weapons of our warfare is the antithesis of what the cliché together we stand divided we fall is all about .this story neutralize the lone Wolf mentality and embrace what I consider the one team alignment needed in spiritual warfare. The apostle Paul spoke of a mighty arsenal of weapons used to bring down strongholds. However, without the proper alignment and the inability to call in for air support leaves soldier as an eminent victim for the enemy. The story takes ordinary, people in ordinary lives and galvanize them into one harmonious, military brotherhood.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Durrah’s new book presents a meaningful and engaging perspective on faith, unity, and the challenges believers face in a spiritually complex world.
Consumers can purchase “Weapons of Our Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Weapons of Our Warfare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Durrah shares, “This story embodies the spiritual war the Apostle Paul wrote about in his letter to the church in Ephesus.
Weapons of our warfare is the antithesis of what the cliché together we stand divided we fall is all about .this story neutralize the lone Wolf mentality and embrace what I consider the one team alignment needed in spiritual warfare. The apostle Paul spoke of a mighty arsenal of weapons used to bring down strongholds. However, without the proper alignment and the inability to call in for air support leaves soldier as an eminent victim for the enemy. The story takes ordinary, people in ordinary lives and galvanize them into one harmonious, military brotherhood.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Durrah’s new book presents a meaningful and engaging perspective on faith, unity, and the challenges believers face in a spiritually complex world.
Consumers can purchase “Weapons of Our Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Weapons of Our Warfare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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